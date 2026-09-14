Colours of Mid-Autumn Festival light up Hanoi’s Old Quarter

Hanoi (VNA) – Star-shaped lanterns, paper masks, ‘to he’ (toy figurines), lion heads, drumbeats and vibrant decorations are bringing the festive atmosphere of the Mid-Autumn Festival back to Hang Ma street in Hanoi’s Old Quarter.



For generations of Hanoians, the street has been associated with childhood memories of the festival. In 2026, the traditional Mid-Autumn Festival market is also offering visitors a distinctive cultural experience, adding to the appeal of exploring the capital during the eighth lunar month.



Rediscovering Mid-Autumn Festival traditions



These days, Hang Ma street takes on a colorful new look, with shops lining both sides of the street and displaying star-shaped and carp lanterns, paper masks, traditional toys, figurines and other festive decorations.



For many families, the visit is more than a shopping trip. Traditional toys provide an opportunity for parents to tell their children about how earlier generations celebrated the festival.



For young people, Hang Ma offers a different attraction. Ngoc Anh said she and her friends chose the street as a backdrop for photos because of its colourful and nostalgic festive atmosphere. Traditional toys, in particular, appeal to young visitors with their vivid colours and sense of nostalgia.



The meeting of childhood memories, children’s excitement and young people’s new ways of experiencing traditional culture has given the Old Quarter’s Mid-Autumn Festival a contemporary appeal.



Connecting cultural heritage with tourism



The 2026 Mid-Autumn Festival market is taking place from September 11-25, focusing on honouring, preserving and promoting the values of the traditional festival.



The main venue is Hang Ma street, from its intersection with Hang Duong street to its intersection with Hang Cot street.



A visitor captures moments at the Mid-Autumn Festival market. (Photo: VNA)

The market is also connected with a range of cultural activities in the Old Quarter, including the “Old Quarter Moonlight 2026” programme at 22 Hang Buom street, the “Welcoming the Moon” space at 87 Ma May street, and a creative space featuring traditional lion heads at the Hoan Kiem Lake Cultural Information Centre at 2 Le Thai To street.



This network of activities allows visitors to go beyond shopping and taking photos on Hang Ma street to explore local heritage and participate in cultural experiences at different destinations around the Old Quarter and Hoan Kiem Lake.



Adding to Hanoi’s autumn tourism appeal



Seasonal cultural events such as the traditional Mid-Autumn Festival Market provide visitors with additional reasons to explore Hanoi’s Old Quarter, while creating experiences closely associated with a particular time of year.



By bringing these traditions into the Old Quarter and connecting them with sightseeing, shopping and heritage experiences, the event helps diversify cultural tourism products in central Hanoi, and create opportunities for local businesses and services.



During the market, the designated section of Hang Ma street is closed to traffic around the clock. Authorities are also conducting inspections to ensure public security, traffic safety, fire prevention, food safety and environmental sanitation.



Amid modern urban life, the enduring appeal of the Old Quarter’s Mid-Autumn Festival lies not only in its colourful lanterns and bustling streets, but also in the way traditional cultural values continue to find a vibrant place in contemporary life./.