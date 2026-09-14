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Vietnam–UK cooperation broadens opportunities for international financial centre

Financial cooperation is emerging as an important pillar of the Vietnam–UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership as Vietnam accelerates efforts to develop an International Financial Centre.

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Vietnamese Minister of Agriculture and Environment Trinh Viet Hung (L) and UK Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Angela Eagle sign a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in agriculture, environment, climate change adaptation and sustainable development. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, UK advance strategic cooperation in agriculture, environment

The agreements reached during the visit are expected to translate the Vietnam-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership into practical cooperation across science and technology, agricultural trade, environmental protection, nature conservation, climate adaptation and sustainable development, with tangible results anticipated at COP31 and beyond.

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Vietnam showcases its image at France’s L’Humanité Festival

Vietnam showcases its image at France’s L’Humanité Festival

The 91st L’Humanité Festival, held in France from September 11 to 13, featured discussions on peace, social justice, the environment, culture and pressing international issues. Organised by French daily L’Humanité, the annual gathering has grown far beyond its roots as a newspaper event.

Vietnam–France relations gain fresh momentum

Vietnam–France relations gain fresh momentum

The recent official visit to France by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam has generated fresh momentum for the Vietnam–France Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Ethnic minority women rise through livelihoods

Ethnic minority women rise through livelihoods

With livelihood support policies and a willingness to embrace change, many ethnic minority women in the northwestern province of Dien Bien are becoming more economically independent. Successful models are helping raise incomes and boost women’s confidence.

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PM Le Minh Hung calls on WTO to continue support for Vietnam

PM Le Minh Hung calls on WTO to continue support for Vietnam

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung has urged the World Trade Organization (WTO) to step up projects and initiatives supporting Vietnam in capacity building, advanced trade policy training, legal advice on international disputes and trade facilitation.

Nghe An team journeys through Laos to bring fallen comrades home

Nghe An team journeys through Laos to bring fallen comrades home

For more than 42 years, members of Nghe An province’s team for the search and repatriation of martyrs’ remains have travelled through the rugged mountains and forests of Laos on a special mission: to find and bring home Vietnamese soldiers who laid down their lives there.

Top leader receives Vietnamese technology experts in France

Top leader receives Vietnamese technology experts in France

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam met Vietnamese technology experts based in France in Paris on September 11 afternoon (local time), as part of his official visit to France and attendance at the International Space Summit.

Top Vietnamese leader visits Thales R&D hub

Top Vietnamese leader visits Thales R&D hub

Party General Secretary and President To Lam on September 11 visited and held a working session with a technology research centre of Thales Group in the Paris-Saclay science and technology cluster, and toured a cleanroom laboratory researching semiconductors and advanced materials.

Vietnam, France eye deeper comprehensive strategic partnership

Vietnam, France eye deeper comprehensive strategic partnership

Vietnam attaches importance to its relations with France, one of its leading partners in Europe and on the international stage, and wishes to continue close coordination with France to deepen the bilateral Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in a substantive and effective manner, matching the potential, strengths and development needs of both countries in the new period.

Thai royal visit marks new milestone in Vietnam–Thailand ties

Thai royal visit marks new milestone in Vietnam–Thailand ties

The upcoming state visit to Vietnam by Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua and Queen Suthida from September 14 to 16 marks a new historic milestone in the strong friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and Thailand over the past 50 years. Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Pham Viet Hung said in a recent interview with the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) correspondents in Bangkok.