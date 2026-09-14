Society

Phan Anh Son re-elected VUFO president

For the 2026–2031 term, the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) will follow the motto “Proactive adaptation, creative breakthroughs, practical effectiveness”.

International delegates attend the 7th national congress of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations in Hanoi on September 14. (Photo: VNA)
International delegates attend the 7th national congress of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations in Hanoi on September 14. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Phan Anh Son has been re-elected President of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) for the 2026–2031 term at the union’s 7th National Congress in Hanoi on September 14.

The congress also elected a 97-member Executive Committee for the new term. The committee then elected a 22-member Standing Committee and a five-member Inspection Committee.

The congress reviewed VUFO’s performance during the 2019–2026 term and set out priorities for 2026–2031.

According to the congress report, VUFO and its member organisations made significant changes in people-to-people diplomacy during the last term, following the approach of being proactive, flexible, creative and effective.

From a focus on purely people-to-people exchanges and friendship, the union has shifted strongly toward “political content creation” and closer alignment with the country’s socio-economic development goals.

Its network of international friends and partners was expanded and strengthened in a more diverse and deeper manner. The work helped build a favourable social foundation for Vietnam’s relations with other countries and contributed to enhancing the country’s international standing.

vnanet_phan-anh-son.jpg
VUFO President Phan Anh Son speaks at the congress. (Photo: VNA)

VUFO also improved the effectiveness of its work with foreign non-governmental organisations, mobilising resources for socio-economic development, environmental protection and better living conditions while contributing to national security and sovereignty.

Research, policy advice and situation monitoring were also strengthened, while external information activities and efforts to engage overseas Vietnamese were renewed to promote Vietnam’s image and gain greater support from the international community and Vietnamese communities abroad.

Organisational restructuring and personnel training were also given greater attention, helping VUFO and its member organisations operate in a more streamlined and effective manner.

Addressing the congress, Politburo member, Party Central Committee Secretary and President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Bui Thi Minh Hoai praised these achievements, saying people-to-people diplomacy is a unique initiative of the Party and President Ho Chi Minh and one of the three pillars of Vietnam’s diplomacy, alongside Party and State diplomacy.

Hoai urged the union to shift its focus from the quantity of activities to their quality and practical impact, with economic, trade, investment and science-technology links serving as important measures of effectiveness.

She also called for foreign NGO aid mobilisation programmes to be aligned with national development strategies, particularly in areas such as digital transformation, green growth and climate change adaptation.

VUFO should expand its international engagement, renew its network of partners, play a more active role in international people-to-people forums, improve external information work and strengthen coordination with other pillars of Vietnam’s diplomacy, she said.

Speaking at the congress, Son said for the 2026–2031 term, VUFO will follow the motto “Proactive adaptation, creative breakthroughs, practical effectiveness”.

He stressed that practical contributions to national and people’s interests will be the key measure of its activities.

He expressed confidence that the new term would bring fresh momentum and called on VUFO’s member organisations to further strengthen people-to-people diplomacy and coordinate closely with Party-to-Party and State diplomacy in fulfilling tasks assigned by the Party and State./.


VNA
#CPTPP #NQ 59 #HNNG 33_2 #VUFO #friendship #NGOs #international organisations
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Related News

At the working session (Photo: thoidai.com.vn)

VUFO President welcomes LDS’s Missionary Training Centre volunteers

A delegation of 24 volunteers from the Hanoi branch of the Missionary Training Centre (MTC) under the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (LDS) and five staff members from the Asia Area Office of LDS Charities (LDSC) in Hong Kong (China) led by President of the Hanoi branch Rob Howell held a working session with the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) in Hanoi on December 16.

See more

Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra encourages the staff of the Centre for DNA Identification. (Photo: VNA)

Identifying martyrs’ remains requires whole political system’s efforts: Deputy PM

Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra inspected the practical implementation of DNA identification technology at the Centre for DNA Identification under the Institute of Biology of the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology, and the Military Institute of Forensic Medicine under the Military Medical Department of the Ministry of National Defence on September 14.

Doan Duc Hao, Director of the Department of Youth Affairs and Gender Equality under the Ministry of Home Affairs, speaks at a working session with a 16-member delegation of young Korean civil servants in Hanoi on September 14, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, RoK promote cooperation, youth’s role

Le Thi Viet Lam, Deputy Director of the Department of International Cooperation under the Ministry of Science and Technology, said Vietnam wishes to continue building an ecosystem that connects the State, research institutes, universities and businesses, enabling them to share resources and create value. This is also an area in which Vietnam is interested in learning from Korean experience.

To operate Metro Line No. 1 (Ben Thanh–Suoi Tien), Ho Chi Minh City Urban Railway Company No. 1 (HURC1) currently employs 700 people to keep nearly 200 train trips running each day. (Photo: nhandan.vn)

Ho Chi Minh City addresses manpower shortage for urban railway development

Under the human resources training scheme serving the development of the urban railway network approved by the municipal People’s Committee, the city will need around 70,000 workers by 2030 to support investment in and development of its metro system, including project management personnel, operations and maintenance staff, engineers, technical workers, consultants and designers.

VBUK Vice Chairman Trinh Ngoc Cuong speaks at the ceremony to launch a publication marking VBUK's 20th anniversary,(Photo: VNA)

Resolution No.23: Vietnamese community in UK looks toward homeland

Politburo Resolution No. 23 calls for stronger links among overseas Vietnamese through sustainable networks connecting experts, intellectuals, entrepreneurs and young people. Each entrepreneur and professional can thus become a bridge, ensuring that despite being half a world away, the Vietnamese community remains closely connected to the homeland.

NA President Tran Thanh Man presents the Labour Hero title to BRG Group Chairwoman and Standing Vice Chairwoman of SeABank’s Board of Directors Nguyen Thi Nga (Photo: VNA)

NA President attends ceremony honouring BRG Group, SeABank

As Vietnam enters a new development phase, with a target of double-digit growth and strategic milestones in 2030 and 2045, National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man called on BRG Group and SeABank to build on their established foundations and effectively implement major Party, National Assembly and Government policies on socio-economic development.

Martyrs’ remains are found in Quang Tri province. (Photo: VNA)

Search area expanded to recover more martyrs’ remains in Quang Tri

The continued recovery of martyrs’ remains provides valuable information and further evidence of those who fought and sacrificed their lives for national independence and freedom. It also encourages search teams to persist in locating fallen soldiers still lying on former battlefields, contributing to the effective implementation of the 500-day campaign and reflecting Vietnam’s long-standing tradition of gratitude.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (first, left) and French President Emmanuel Macron (first, right) witness the exchange of bilateral cooperation documents and agreements on September 10, 2026 during the former's official visit to France. (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Intellectual cooperation deepens Vietnam–France relations: expert

Dr Frederic Roustan highlighted the importance of scientific and intellectual cooperation, saying that despite ups and downs in bilateral diplomatic, political and economic relations over the decades, connections between French and Vietnamese scientists and intellectuals have been maintained, contributing to exchanges between the two countries.

Illustrative Image (Photo: VNA)

Ministry proposes seven-day 2027 Lunar New Year holiday

Under the Ministry of Home Affairs' proposal, civil servants and public employees in Vietnam would receive five statutory days off, including two days before and three days after the Lunar New Year. As two of those days fall on the weekend, they would receive two additional compensatory days off, bringing the total holiday to seven consecutive days.

The September 11 launch of the national programme for 2026–2030 on strengthening child protection and preventing and minimising illegal child labour (Photo: VNA)

National programme aims to strengthen child protection, reduce illegal child labour

The programme aims to ensure all children live in safe and healthy environments, minimise child abuse nationwide, and create opportunities for children suffering violence, sexual abuse or illegal child labour, those at risk of violence, exploitation or neglect, as well as the ones with other special circumstances, to integrate into society and develop comprehensively.

Harnessing overseas Vietnamese resources in new era

Harnessing overseas Vietnamese resources in new era

After more than two decades of implementing Politburo Resolution No. 36-NQ/TW, dated March 26, 2004, on overseas Vietnamese affairs, the Politburo adopted Resolution No. 23-NQ/TW on the same matter on August 2, 2026. The resolution ushers in a new phase with a more comprehensive approach, focusing on creating mechanisms to unlock and make effective use of the vast potential of the Vietnamese community abroad.