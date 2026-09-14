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Nguyen Du bilingual school in Vientiane opens new academic year

The Nguyen Du Lao–Vietnamese Bilingual School in Vientiane plays a special role as not only a place of learning but also a space where Lao and Vietnamese cultures meet and where the two languages are part of students’ daily lives.

Nguyễn Bích Hường
Students of the Nguyen Du Lao–Vietnamese Bilingual School in Vientiane in the ceremony marking the start of the 2026-2027 academic year. (Photo: VOV)
Students of the Nguyen Du Lao–Vietnamese Bilingual School in Vientiane in the ceremony marking the start of the 2026-2027 academic year. (Photo: VOV)

Vientiane (VNA) – The Nguyen Du Lao–Vietnamese Bilingual School in Vientiane held a ceremony on September 14 to open the 2026–2027 academic year, highlighting its role in strengthening the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between Vietnam and Laos.​

Reviewing the 2025–2026 academic year, the school’s Acting Principal Nguyen Thi Tam Nam said the school recorded strong results across all three graduating grades – 5, 9 and 12 – with 16 students earning excellent graduation results.​

At graduation examinations, 10% of students achieved excellent results and 70% good results, while 99% of students were promoted to the next grade. About 90% of Grade 12 graduates continued to higher education, including 50% who received scholarships to study at universities in Vietnam.​

The school also won three consolation prizes at city-level competitions for excellent students and 19 second, third and consolation prizes at district-level competitions. In teaching, 85% of teachers were recognised as good teachers, while half of the teaching staff became proficient in Vietnamese.​

The school also achieved good results in extracurricular, cultural, artistic and sports activities. It has maintained the titles of “Green, Clean and Beautiful School” and “Drug-Free School” for many years. It also hosted international delegations and senior officials, and sent students to international summer camps and community activities.​

For the 2026–2027 school year, the school will focus on implementing its development strategy for 2026–2032. It will continue to follow the education principles set by Laos’ Ministry of Education and Sports, while promoting comprehensive educational reform, with a shift from knowledge-based teaching to developing students’ qualities and capabilities.​

The school will also place greater emphasis on science and technology, innovation, digital transformation and international integration.​

Addressing the ceremony, Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Minh Tam praised the efforts and achievements of the school’s teachers and students.​

He said the Nguyen Du school plays a special role as not only a place of learning but also a space where Lao and Vietnamese cultures meet and where the two languages are part of students’ daily lives.​

The ambassador encouraged students to study hard and learn about the languages, history and culture of both countries, saying each student can become a “young ambassador” and a bridge helping strengthen the special friendship between Vietnam and Laos.​

On the occasion, the Vietnamese Embassy and its partners awarded scholarships for study in Vietnam to outstanding students, presented a “Study Promotion Bookcase” donated by Kim Dong Publishing House and launched the Nguyen Du Study Promotion Fund to support disadvantaged students with strong aspirations to study./.

Nguyễn Bích Hường
VNA
#Nghị quyết 71 #Giáo Dục #Đào Tạo #NQ 71 #Nguyen Du Lao–Vietnamese Bilingual School #Vietnam-Laos Laos
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