Business

Vietnam's tourism sector faces labour shortage

A 2026 survey by Hoteljob.vn found that nearly 90% of tourism businesses planned to recruit. In Ho Chi Minh City alone, 89.7% of businesses were hiring, while 71.8% said recruitment was difficult or very difficult. The biggest shortages were among frontline workers, particularly in housekeeping, engineering, food service, front-office operations, and kitchens.

Children visit President Ho Chi Minh's hometown and learn about his childhood. (Photo: VNA)
Children visit President Ho Chi Minh's hometown and learn about his childhood. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam's tourism industry is racing ahead, with international arrivals hitting new highs, but the sector is facing a growing shortage of skilled workers, from hotel staff and chefs to foreign-language guides and senior managers.

The country welcomed nearly 16 million international visitors in the first eight months of 2026, up 14.4% year-on-year, driving up demand across hotels, travel companies, transport, restaurants and tourist attractions.

A 2026 survey by Hoteljob.vn found that nearly 90% of tourism businesses planned to recruit. In Ho Chi Minh City alone, 89.7% of businesses were hiring, while 71.8% said recruitment was difficult or very difficult. The biggest shortages were among frontline workers, particularly in housekeeping, engineering, food service, front-office operations, and kitchens.

The Politburo's Resolution No. 26-NQ/TW dated August 22, 2026, along with the government’s action programme adopted on September 7, 2026, set the target for tourism to directly contribute 10–12% of GDP by 2030, attracting 45–50 million international visitors and generate total revenue of 80–90 billion USD. Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and Da Nang are envisioned as major tourism growth hubs, while Phu Quoc emerges as a new hub. These targets will place greater demands on the tourism workforce, not only in terms of numbers but also skills, from frontline workers and foreign-language guides to managers, technology specialists and professionals delivering high-end services.

Ho Chi Minh City's tourism sector, for example, is facing gaps in supervisory and management positions, as businesses seek staff capable of operating in an increasingly digitalised, international and competitive environment.

Foreign-language tour guides are another weak link. Demand is rising rapidly from markets such as Russia and India, while arrivals from Europe and the Middle East are also increasing. Yet training guides with the language skills and cultural knowledge needed to serve these markets can take years.

The labour crunch is even more acute in destinations far from major urban centres.

In Con Dao, hotels and resorts regularly struggle to recruit receptionists, housekeepers, chefs, and service staff, while travel companies face shortages of sales, marketing, and tour guide staff.​

Higher salaries have done little to solve the problem. The island's high cost of living and distance from the mainland make it difficult to attract and retain skilled workers, with many leaving after only a few months.

8715429.jpg
Tourists visit Phu Quoc island. (Photo: VNA)

According to Hoteljob.vn, 79.5% of tourism businesses have raised salaries or improved benefits over the past year. Yet 59.2% cited lower incomes compared with other industries as a key reason young people leave the profession, while limited career prospects were another major factor.

Experts say Vietnam's tourism labour shortage is not simply about training more people.

The bigger challenge is narrowing the gap between what schools teach and what employers need. Nearly 80% of businesses surveyed said fewer than 20% of young applicants could start work immediately, while more than 84% said new recruits needed at least a month before they could work independently.

Employers are also increasingly concerned with workplace discipline, service mindset and the ability to work under pressure, rather than technical skills alone.

Experts say stronger links with policymakers, training institutions and businesses are needed to better forecast demand, redesign training and give young workers clearer career paths.

Vietnam's tourism goals will require a workforce to match. If training and retention continue to lag behind visitor growth, the industry's labour shortage could become one of its biggest bottlenecks on the road to 2030./.

VNA
#CPTPP #NQ 59 #HNNG 33_2 #tourism #hotel staff #chefs #guides #labour shortage
Follow VietnamPlus

Education - Training: Mission of national innovation

Related News

Vietnam welcomes nearly 2 million international visitors in August, up 19.7% from July and 18.4% year-on-year. (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Vietnam tourism maintains strong growth, expands international markets

The National Statistics Office under the Ministry of Finance reported that Vietnam welcomed nearly 2 million international visitors in August, up 19.7% from July and 18.4% year-on-year. The figure represented 63.6% of the tourism sector’s full-year target of 25 million arrivals.

See more

Octopus processing for export at Huy Nam Company in An Giang province. (Photo: VNA)

New opportunities for Vietnam’s seafood exports

The Vietnam-EFTA Free Trade Agreement brings together two groups of highly complementary economies. EFTA members Switzerland, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein have strengths in technology, innovation, finance, clean energy and sustainable development, while Vietnam is one of Asia’s most dynamic economies and is emerging as a major regional manufacturing, trade and investment hub.

The saponin content of Lai Chau ginseng can reach as high as 23.85% in its natural state, a remarkably high level compared to many other ginseng species. (Photo: baolaichau.vn)

Lai Chau ginseng development gains momentum

Blessed with rare and distinctive ecological values, the northern mountainous province of Lai Chau is stepping up efforts to conserve and develop its native ginseng, with the medicinal plant expected to play a growing role in the forest-based economy and local livelihoods.

The Vietnamese delegation poses for a group photo at the third meeting of the Vietnam-Canada Joint Economic Committee (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Canada broaden economic cooperation beyond trade

Vietnam is currently Canada’s largest trading partner in ASEAN. Building on the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), the two countries are expanding bilateral economic ties into higher value-added areas such as clean energy, critical minerals, advanced technology, manufacturing and value-chain linkages.

The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) rises 14.4% in August and 11.9% in the first eight months compared to a year earlier. (Photo: VNA)

More momentum needed for economic growth in year-end race

To build momentum for the year-end race, one of the top priorities is to accelerate public investment disbursement, ensuring 100% of the allocated plan is disbursed without allowing funds to be concentrated in the final months of the year.

Vietnamese enterprises showcase products at the Vietnam Pavilion during the Foodist Istanbul 2026 fair. (Photo: Vietrade)

Vietnamese goods gain export opportunities in Türkiye, Spain

Vietrade said the programme helped businesses gain practical market information, identify potential products and partners, and better understand requirements on quality, pricing and distribution. Such direct connections are expected to help companies adapt their products and develop more effective export strategies.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (left) receives WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala in New Delhi, India on September 12 (Photo: VNA)

PM Le Minh Hung calls on WTO to continue support for Vietnam

Vietnam actively and responsibly participates in the WTO’s agenda and supports its coordinating role in promoting inclusive and balanced global trade for peace, cooperation and development, while effectively responding to global challenges, said Prime Minister Le Minh Hung.