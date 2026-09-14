Business

Vietnamese businesses seek to expand investment in Cambodia

Vietnam currently has 223 investment projects in Cambodia with total registered capital of nearly 3.4 billion USD. Vietnamese companies operate in agriculture, particularly large-scale farming, finance and banking, telecommunications, aviation, processing, trade and services.

Delegates at the meeting between Vietnamese businesses operating in Cambodia and the Council for the Development of Cambodia (CDC) on September 14. (Photo: VNA)
Delegates at the meeting between Vietnamese businesses operating in Cambodia and the Council for the Development of Cambodia (CDC) on September 14. (Photo: VNA)

Phnom Penh (VNA) – Vietnamese businesses operating in Cambodia met with the Council for the Development of Cambodia (CDC) on September 14 in Phnom Penh to discuss challenges and improve conditions for Vietnamese investment in the country.

The event was jointly organised by the CDC, the Cambodia Chamber of Commerce, the Vietnamese Embassy’s Economic Office and Trade Office in Cambodia, and the Vietnam-Cambodia Business Association (VCBA).

Speaking at the event, Chea Vuthy, Secretary General of the Cambodia Investment Board under the CDC, highlighted the close ties between Vietnam and Cambodia and said the CDC was committed to supporting Vietnamese businesses expanding their investment in Cambodia.

Vietnamese businesses have invested more than 3 billion USD in Cambodia, he said, adding that there remains considerable room for investment as the number and value of Vietnamese projects remain below potential.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Nguyen Minh Vu said economic, trade, and investment cooperation is a focus of bilateral ties. Two-way trade reached a record 11.33 billion USD in 2025 and 8.67 billion USD in the first eight months of 2026, up 8.3% year-on-year, according to Vietnamese statistics.

Vietnam currently has 223 investment projects in Cambodia with total registered capital of nearly 3.4 billion USD. Vietnamese companies operate in agriculture, particularly large-scale farming, finance and banking, telecommunications, aviation, processing, trade and services.

They employ tens of thousands of local workers and contribute hundreds of millions of USD to Cambodia’s budget each year, while also supporting local social welfare programmes.Vu said investment cooperation still falls short of the potential of bilateral relations. He called on the CDC to provide Vietnamese businesses with more information on priority sectors, investment locations, economic zones, suitable land funds, incentives and projects seeking investment.

Chea Vuthy said Cambodia welcomes Vietnamese investors and is working to create a favourable investment environment through incentives, administrative reforms and simplified procedures.

VCBA Chairman Oknha Leng Rithy said Vietnamese businesses have increasingly shifted from exporting raw agricultural materials to Vietnam for processing to building factories and processing materials locally in Cambodia. This trend has helped reduce costs, improve competitiveness, and promote long-term partnerships with Cambodian businesses./.

VNA
#CPTPP #NQ 59 #HNNG 33_2 #Vietnam-Cambodia #Vietnamese investment #CDC
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Related News

Editor-in-Chief Ninh Hong Nga speaks at the working session with the Cambodian delegation. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Cambodia strengthen cooperation in journalism

A delegation of Cambodian journalists is visiting Vietnam to exchange experiences in digital transformation in journalism and explore ways to boost cooperation in external information and promote the images of Vietnam.

See more

Children visit President Ho Chi Minh's hometown and learn about his childhood. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam's tourism sector faces labour shortage

A 2026 survey by Hoteljob.vn found that nearly 90% of tourism businesses planned to recruit. In Ho Chi Minh City alone, 89.7% of businesses were hiring, while 71.8% said recruitment was difficult or very difficult. The biggest shortages were among frontline workers, particularly in housekeeping, engineering, food service, front-office operations, and kitchens.

Octopus processing for export at Huy Nam Company in An Giang province. (Photo: VNA)

New opportunities for Vietnam’s seafood exports

The Vietnam-EFTA Free Trade Agreement brings together two groups of highly complementary economies. EFTA members Switzerland, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein have strengths in technology, innovation, finance, clean energy and sustainable development, while Vietnam is one of Asia’s most dynamic economies and is emerging as a major regional manufacturing, trade and investment hub.

The saponin content of Lai Chau ginseng can reach as high as 23.85% in its natural state, a remarkably high level compared to many other ginseng species. (Photo: baolaichau.vn)

Lai Chau ginseng development gains momentum

Blessed with rare and distinctive ecological values, the northern mountainous province of Lai Chau is stepping up efforts to conserve and develop its native ginseng, with the medicinal plant expected to play a growing role in the forest-based economy and local livelihoods.

The Vietnamese delegation poses for a group photo at the third meeting of the Vietnam-Canada Joint Economic Committee (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Canada broaden economic cooperation beyond trade

Vietnam is currently Canada’s largest trading partner in ASEAN. Building on the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), the two countries are expanding bilateral economic ties into higher value-added areas such as clean energy, critical minerals, advanced technology, manufacturing and value-chain linkages.

The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) rises 14.4% in August and 11.9% in the first eight months compared to a year earlier. (Photo: VNA)

More momentum needed for economic growth in year-end race

To build momentum for the year-end race, one of the top priorities is to accelerate public investment disbursement, ensuring 100% of the allocated plan is disbursed without allowing funds to be concentrated in the final months of the year.

Vietnamese enterprises showcase products at the Vietnam Pavilion during the Foodist Istanbul 2026 fair. (Photo: Vietrade)

Vietnamese goods gain export opportunities in Türkiye, Spain

Vietrade said the programme helped businesses gain practical market information, identify potential products and partners, and better understand requirements on quality, pricing and distribution. Such direct connections are expected to help companies adapt their products and develop more effective export strategies.