Business

Reference exchange rate up 11 VND at week’s beginning

The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,607 VND/USD on September 14, up 11 VND from the last working day of the previous week.

The daily reference exchange rate is set at 25,607 VND/USD on September 14. (Photo: VNA)
The daily reference exchange rate is set at 25,607 VND/USD on September 14. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,607 VND/USD on September 14, up 11 VND from the last working day of the previous week.

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,887 VND/USD, and the floor rate 24,327 VND/USD.

The opening-hour buying and selling rates at major commercial banks saw decreases.

At 8:25 am, Vietcombank and BIDV listed the buying rate at 25,730 VND/USD and the selling rate at 26,110 VND/USD, both down 10 VND from the September 11 morning session./.

VNA
#USD/VNA exchange rate #State Bank of Vietnam #daily reference exchange rate #commercial banks
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