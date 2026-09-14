Reference exchange rate up 11 VND at week’s beginning

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,607 VND/USD on September 14, up 11 VND from the last working day of the previous week.



With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,887 VND/USD, and the floor rate 24,327 VND/USD.



The opening-hour buying and selling rates at major commercial banks saw decreases.



At 8:25 am, Vietcombank and BIDV listed the buying rate at 25,730 VND/USD and the selling rate at 26,110 VND/USD, both down 10 VND from the September 11 morning session./.

VNA