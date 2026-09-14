VinFast maintains leading position in Vietnam’s automotive market for 24 consecutive months

Hanoi (VNA) - VinFast announced that it delivered 20,161 electric vehicles of various models to customers in Vietnam in August 2026, bringing its year-to-date sales to 154,073 vehicles.



Maintaining monthly deliveries above 20,000 units despite August coinciding with the seventh lunar month (traditionally a low season in Vietnam, as many people tend to avoid major undertakings) further underscores the strong appeal of electric vehicles and VinFast’s clear leadership in Vietnam’s automotive market for 24 consecutive months.



Leading VinFast’s electric vehicle lineup in August was the VF 3, a nationwide favorite among Vietnamese consumers, with 6,453 units delivered to customers, bringing its year-to-date total to 35,798 vehicles.



Ranking second among VinFast’s best-selling models in the month was the A-SUV VF 5, with 4,265 units delivered, including the Herio Green version. This brought the model’s year-to-date deliveries to 27,948 vehicles.



The Limo Green continued to post strong sales, with 4,203 units delivered in August and 34,991 units year to date.



Other best-selling models included the VF 6 (1,256 units), VF 8 (834 units), Minio Green (698 units), and VF 7 (695 units), among others.



Duong Thi Thu Trang, Deputy CEO of Global Automotive Sales at VinFast, said Vietnam is currently one of the world’s fastest-growing electric vehicle markets, with EV penetration continuing to increase in recent years. VinFast’s strong performance, with 20,161 vehicles delivered in August – a period considered a low season for the market as it coincides with the seventh lunar month (traditionally known as ‘Ghost Month’) – is the clearest testament to this trend.



"With strong support from consumers, coupled with our delivery plans and the launch of new vehicle lines in the final four months of the year, I am confident that VinFast will soon surpass the sales record we established in 2025 and set new milestones in Vietnam’s automotive market.”



Since September 2024, VinFast has maintained its position as Vietnam’s No. 1 automaker for 24 consecutive months, with its market share continuing to expand. With 175,099 vehicles sold in 2025, VinFast currently holds the record for the highest annual sales volume ever achieved by an automotive brand in Vietnam.



As planned, VinFast will accelerate deliveries of two highly anticipated models – the next-generation VF 8 and VF 2 – while also planning to introduce additional new products in 2026./.

VNA