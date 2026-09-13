Phu Quoc’s hottest-selling show unveils a new version with three times more fireworks

Hanoi (VNA) - Entering its third season, Symphony of the Sea at Sunset Town, Phu Quoc, is receiving a major all-round upgrade, featuring a 200-metre-long stage, a fleet of 14 Jet Skis and three times more fireworks than the previous season. Most notably, the spectacular “feast of light” over the sea will be created by the champions of the Da Nang International Fireworks Festival (DIFF) 2025 and 2026.

Three times more fireworks, with the overwater stage expanded more than threefold



After two consecutive seasons of creating spectacular scenes against the sea and sky of southern Phu Quoc, Symphony of the Sea is preparing to launch its biggest edition yet. Fireworks, which have been responsible for some of the show’s most explosive climaxes, will once again be one of the most heavily invested elements.

Last season, thousands of fireworks and hundreds of pyrotechnic effects continuously illuminated the southern Phu Quoc skyline, taking audiences from romantic and mesmerizing moments to breathtaking crescendos. In Season 3, that scale will be elevated to an entirely new level.

Fireworks at Symphony of the Sea have become one of Phu Quoc’s signature nightly spectacles.

The floating pontoon platform used for the fireworks display will be expanded from 840 sq.m to 3,000 sq.m, while the stage will stretch from 70 metres to 200 metres, nearly tripling in length. The larger performance area will allow the show to feature three times more fireworks than last season, while expanding the pyrotechnic choreography horizontally and across multiple layers of altitude.

Instead of being concentrated in a single area, fireworks will be able to erupt simultaneously along the full length of the stage, sending sweeping bands of light across the sea and Phu Quoc’s horizon. At the heart of this grand spectacle, Kiss Bridge will emerge as a focal point where architecture, light and the ocean converge.

One of the most anticipated highlights will be the participation of Jiangxi Yangfeng Art Display of China and Macedos Pirotecnia of Portugal, the champions of DIFF 2025 and DIFF 2026 respectively.

Jiangxi Yangfeng represents a powerful, technically sophisticated style of pyrotechnic performance. At DIFF, the Chinese team impressed audiences with its ability to create multi-layered displays, rapid transitions and large-scale images across the night sky.

Dense layers of fireworks spread across a broad field of vision while the tempo continuously intensified, creating a powerful and overwhelming visual impact.

The Portuguese team, champion of DIFF 2026, will also take part in designing the fireworks for Symphony of the Sea Season 3.

By contrast, Macedos Pirotecnia brings the romance and storytelling sensibility characteristic of European pyrotechnics. The performance that earned the Portuguese team the DIFF 2026 championship was praised for its emotional sequences, seamless interplay between music and light, and carefully choreographed effects including cascades of light, comets, spherical shells, candles and fountains.

While Jiangxi Yangfeng captivates audiences through power, scale and fast-paced visual climaxes, Macedos Pirotecnia guides emotions through rhythm, storytelling and precisely timed moments of restraint. The meeting of Eastern pyrotechnic techniques and European storytelling is expected to create a Symphony of the Sea season that is not only spectacular in scale, but also rich in emotion.

More than double the Jet Ski fleet, elevating the experience at a Guinness World Record restaurant



Symphony of the Sea Season 3 will feature 14 Jet Ski performers.

The sky will not be the only stage this season. The sea itself will become a “racetrack of light”, with around 30 performers taking part in each nightly show, a significant increase from the previous season. The Jet Ski fleet will expand to 14, more than double that of Season 2, while the number of Flyboard performers will rise to eight.

The expanded scale will allow for faster, denser and more dramatic action sequences. Across the water, 14 Jet Skis will accelerate simultaneously, carving through the waves, crossing one another and continuously shifting formations. Above them, Flyboard performers will soar into the air, spinning and flipping through layers of moving light.​

The number of Flyboard performers in Season 3 will increase to eight.

The Flyboard performances will also be upgraded with new visual effects. The performers’ fiery “wings” will be enhanced with spinning pyrotechnics and trailing firework effects, allowing every turn and upward surge to leave behind rings of light and extended trails of flame against the night sky.

The show’s soundtrack will also be restructured to deliver greater drama and emotional depth. At Symphony of the Sea, music is not merely a background element, but the “heartbeat” of the entire performance: accelerating with the Jet Skis as they cut through the water, rising with the Flyboard performers, and finally reaching a crescendo as layers of fireworks burst across the sky.

Sun Bavaria GastroPub, the Guinness World Record-holding beachfront beer restaurant and one of the best vantage points for Symphony of the Sea, will also upgrade its buffet to nearly 100 dishes.

Alongside the show’s transformation, Sun Bavaria GastroPub, which offers a direct view of the Symphony of the Sea stage, is also expected to expand its scale, further building on its distinction as the world’s largest beachfront beer restaurant, recently recognized by Guinness World Records. With more space and an international buffet of nearly 100 dishes, Sun Bavaria GastroPub is set to remain one of the most coveted places from which to experience Symphony of the Sea.

Symphony of the Sea Season 3 and the upgraded Sun Bavaria GastroPub are scheduled for completion in November 2026, just as Phu Quoc enters the most beautiful travel season of the year.

When 14 Jet Skis carve across the waves in unison, Flyboard performers with blazing wings soar into the night sky, and three times more fireworks illuminate the horizon behind Kiss Bridge, even dinner by the sea becomes part of the spectacle.

Blending cuisine, speed, music and fireworks into one immersive experience, Symphony of the Sea Season 3 promises to become one of Phu Quoc’s most anticipated nighttime attractions at the end of this year, building on the sold-out success achieved during its first two seasons./.

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