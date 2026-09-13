Travel

Thailand's newspaper spotlights Phu Quoc as luxurious vacation island for 2026

In an article highlighting islands suited to luxury vacations, Thairath placed particular emphasis on Phu Quoc’s appeal to Thai travellers. The newspaper described Vietnam’s largest island as an ideal choice for those seeking the privacy and comfort of a five-star retreat without spending hours in transit.

Hanoi (VNA) - Thailand's leading daily Thairath has named Phu Quoc an ideal destination for travellers seeking a private five-star getaway without a long-haul flight. Convenient air connectivity and an increasingly comprehensive ecosystem of resorts, attractions, and entertainment are helping position Pearl Island as one of the region’s most compelling destinations.

In an article highlighting islands suited to luxury vacations, Thairath placed particular emphasis on Phu Quoc’s appeal to Thai travellers. The newspaper described Vietnam’s largest island as an ideal choice for those seeking the privacy and comfort of a five-star retreat without spending hours in transit.

According to Thairath, one of Phu Quoc’s greatest advantages is its convenient access via nonstop flights from Bangkok. Thai citizens holding ordinary passports may enter Vietnam without a visa and stay for up to 30 days, making a trip to the Pearl Island simpler while reducing both travel time and preparation costs.

The attention from Thai media further underscores Phu Quoc’s increasingly prominent position on the regional tourism map. The island was previously named Vietnam’s sole representative and one of only two Asian islands on Expedia’s list of standout island destinations for 2026. It was also recognised as an appealing choice for travellers seeking luxury experiences at reasonable prices.

thai-1.jpg
Resorts set along some of the world’s most beautiful beaches make a vacation in Phu Quoc even more rewarding. Photo: Premier Village Phu Quoc.

Phu Quoc’s appeal lies not only in its competitive pricing compared with many renowned resort destinations, but also in its diverse accommodations and seamlessly connected array of experiences. JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay captivates guests with its artfully designed architecture along Kem Beach, while New World Phu Quoc and Premier Residences Phu Quoc offer private retreats well suited to families. Meanwhile, La Festa Phu Quoc, Curio Collection by Hilton places visitors at the heart of Sunset Town's vibrant atmosphere.

Unlike a conventional vacation confined to the grounds of a resort, an itinerary in Phu Quoc can unfold from morning until late at night. Visitors can cross the sea aboard the world’s longest three-rope cable car to explore Hon Thom, enjoy the island’s water park, and then return to Sunset Town to watch the sunset beside Kiss Bridge. From there, they can immerse themselves in waterfront arts and entertainment before enjoying spectacular fireworks and craft beer at Sun Bavaria GastroPub, the world’s largest beachfront brewpub.

thai-2.jpg
After crossing the sea aboard the world’s longest three-rope cable car, visitors can immerse themselves in the wealth of experiences offered on Hon Thom Island.

As night falls, shows such as Kiss of the Sea and Symphony of the Sea take center stage with multimedia performances over the water, combining jet skis, flyboards, lasers, music, and fireworks. The seamless integration of resort accommodations, natural attractions, and entertainment lets travelers enjoy a wide range of high-quality experiences in a single journey, without travelling between multiple destinations.

thai-3.jpg
Watching fireworks illuminate the sea during Kiss of the Sea and Symphony of the Sea in Sunset Town is one of southern Phu Quoc’s signature experiences.

For Thai travellers, Phu Quoc is not only close enough for a convenient escape, but also diverse enough to deliver a private, luxurious, and experience-rich vacation. Once known primarily for its tropical beauty, the Pearl Island is steadily emerging as an attractive international resort destination within the region./.

VNA
#VNHP #Phu Quoc #Thairath #air connectivity #Pearl Island
Follow VietnamPlus

Private economic development

Related News

The Shell Pool by the shores of Kem Beach is one of the signature features of JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay Resort. (Photo: Sun Group)

Sun Group’s Phu Quoc resort named among the world’s most whimsical stays

Among the hotels featured, JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay Resort, developed by Sun Group on Kem Beach in southern Phu Quoc, stands out as the only representative from Vietnam. Travel + Leisure also selected an image of the resort’s iconic Shell Pool, set among coconut palms and white sands, as the lead image for the article.

See more

Karst limestone mountains in the Phong Nha - Ke Bang National Park, with large cave entrances opening amid the primeval forest, reflect a geological formation process spanning millions of years. (Photo: VNA)

Phong Nha - Ke Bang named among Vietnam’s 11 most beautiful destinations

According to the magazine, boat trips into Phong Nha Cave and strolls through Paradise Cave (both family-friendly) offer a tantalising glimpse of their astonishing scale, but the real adventure lies deeper within the park, where cavers wade through underground rivers and weave among stalagmites.

The Trang An Festival 2026 opens at Trang An Ecotourism Site in Ninh Binh province on May 3 (Photo: VNA)

Tourism seeks new growth momentum under Resolution 26

Tourism effectiveness should be measured not only by visitor numbers and revenue, but also by spending, length of stay, repeat visits, job quality, visitor satisfaction and environmental carrying capacity, said experts.

Vietnam welcomes nearly 2 million international visitors in August, up 19.7% from July and 18.4% year-on-year. (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Vietnam tourism maintains strong growth, expands international markets

The National Statistics Office under the Ministry of Finance reported that Vietnam welcomed nearly 2 million international visitors in August, up 19.7% from July and 18.4% year-on-year. The figure represented 63.6% of the tourism sector’s full-year target of 25 million arrivals.

News website news.ru reports that the number of Russian visitors to Vietnam could reach a historic record of 1.5 million in 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Russian arrivals to Vietnam forecast to reach record high

Russian arrivals to Vietnam surpassed 1 million in the first eight months of 2026, representing a remarkable 165.7% increase year-on-year. This was the highest growth rate among Vietnam’s major international tourist markets.

Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra speaks at the conference. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam moves to make tourism a true new growth driver

Resolution No. 26-NQ/TW, issued on August 22, sets out a new vision, with a focus on fundamentally renewing the mindset, methods and approaches to tourism development and governance, shifting from quantity to quality and increasing the sector’s contribution to the national economy.

Tourists visit Golden Bridge in Da Nang city in the rainy season. (Photo: hanoimoi.vn)

Turning rainy season into tourism opportunity

Seasonality has long been a challenge for Vietnam’s tourism industry. In many localities, tourism peaks in summer but visitor numbers fall during the rainy months. Destinations are now seeking to restructure their tourism ecosystems and develop products that can operate year-round.

A pot of Mi Quang (Quang noodles). (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang promotes distinctive cuisine as key tourism attraction

As travellers increasingly seek authentic local experiences, the central coastal city of Da Nang is stepping up efforts to integrate cuisine into tourism itineraries, linking culinary promotion with destination branding and cultural preservation.

Flower vendors form a distinctive feature of Hanoi’s autumn. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi builds four-season tourism appeal

Hanoi’s tourism events are increasingly designed to inspire exploration beyond individual festivals. At the Hanoi Tourism Gift Festival, for instance, visitors can make handicrafts with artisans, explore destinations through virtual reality and discover new tours and tourism stimulus programmes.

A view of the Lo Lo Chai community tourism village in Tuyen Quang province (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam taps community tourism potential for sustainable development

The tourism market is shifting from sightseeing towards living and connecting with destinations. Visitors increasingly seek authentic and locally rooted experiences, interaction with local people, culture and nature, as well as small-group and personalised trips with limited environmental impact and clear benefits for communities.