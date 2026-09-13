Thailand's newspaper spotlights Phu Quoc as luxurious vacation island for 2026

Hanoi (VNA) - Thailand's leading daily Thairath has named Phu Quoc an ideal destination for travellers seeking a private five-star getaway without a long-haul flight. Convenient air connectivity and an increasingly comprehensive ecosystem of resorts, attractions, and entertainment are helping position Pearl Island as one of the region’s most compelling destinations.

In an article highlighting islands suited to luxury vacations, Thairath placed particular emphasis on Phu Quoc’s appeal to Thai travellers. The newspaper described Vietnam’s largest island as an ideal choice for those seeking the privacy and comfort of a five-star retreat without spending hours in transit.

According to Thairath, one of Phu Quoc’s greatest advantages is its convenient access via nonstop flights from Bangkok. Thai citizens holding ordinary passports may enter Vietnam without a visa and stay for up to 30 days, making a trip to the Pearl Island simpler while reducing both travel time and preparation costs.

The attention from Thai media further underscores Phu Quoc’s increasingly prominent position on the regional tourism map. The island was previously named Vietnam’s sole representative and one of only two Asian islands on Expedia’s list of standout island destinations for 2026. It was also recognised as an appealing choice for travellers seeking luxury experiences at reasonable prices.

Resorts set along some of the world’s most beautiful beaches make a vacation in Phu Quoc even more rewarding. Photo: Premier Village Phu Quoc.

Phu Quoc’s appeal lies not only in its competitive pricing compared with many renowned resort destinations, but also in its diverse accommodations and seamlessly connected array of experiences. JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay captivates guests with its artfully designed architecture along Kem Beach, while New World Phu Quoc and Premier Residences Phu Quoc offer private retreats well suited to families. Meanwhile, La Festa Phu Quoc, Curio Collection by Hilton places visitors at the heart of Sunset Town's vibrant atmosphere.

Unlike a conventional vacation confined to the grounds of a resort, an itinerary in Phu Quoc can unfold from morning until late at night. Visitors can cross the sea aboard the world’s longest three-rope cable car to explore Hon Thom, enjoy the island’s water park, and then return to Sunset Town to watch the sunset beside Kiss Bridge. From there, they can immerse themselves in waterfront arts and entertainment before enjoying spectacular fireworks and craft beer at Sun Bavaria GastroPub, the world’s largest beachfront brewpub.

After crossing the sea aboard the world’s longest three-rope cable car, visitors can immerse themselves in the wealth of experiences offered on Hon Thom Island.

As night falls, shows such as Kiss of the Sea and Symphony of the Sea take center stage with multimedia performances over the water, combining jet skis, flyboards, lasers, music, and fireworks. The seamless integration of resort accommodations, natural attractions, and entertainment lets travelers enjoy a wide range of high-quality experiences in a single journey, without travelling between multiple destinations.

Watching fireworks illuminate the sea during Kiss of the Sea and Symphony of the Sea in Sunset Town is one of southern Phu Quoc’s signature experiences.

For Thai travellers, Phu Quoc is not only close enough for a convenient escape, but also diverse enough to deliver a private, luxurious, and experience-rich vacation. Once known primarily for its tropical beauty, the Pearl Island is steadily emerging as an attractive international resort destination within the region./.

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