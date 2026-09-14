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Vietnam advances sustainable finance initiatives in ASEAN

The discussions come as the State Bank of Vietnam and Bank Indonesia near the end of their co-chairmanship term, marking another step in their cooperation to advance ASEAN's sustainable finance agenda.

The meeting of the Steering Committee for Capacity Building Initiatives to Support ASEAN Financial Integration (SCCB) in Quang Ninh province (Photo: Quang Ninh Newspaper)
The meeting of the Steering Committee for Capacity Building Initiatives to Support ASEAN Financial Integration (SCCB) in Quang Ninh province (Photo: Quang Ninh Newspaper)

Quang Ninh (VNA) – Vietnam is advancing sustainable finance initiatives and capacity-building efforts to support deeper financial integration within ASEAN at a series of meetings held in the northern city of Quang Ninh on September 14.

The meeting of the Steering Committee for Capacity Building Initiatives to Support ASEAN Financial Integration (SCCB) and the 11th meeting of the Senior Level Committee Task Force on Sustainable Finance (SLC-TF) took place as part of the 32nd meeting of the ASEAN Senior Level Committee (SLC) on Financial Integration, held on September 14–15 by the State Bank of Vietnam and Bank Indonesia.

The SCCB meeting reviewed progress in capacity-building activities supporting ASEAN financial integration, including tailored training, knowledge-sharing and learning programmes for central banks in Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam.

Participants also discussed technical assistance and training programmes in 2026 by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the South East Asian Central Banks Research and Training Centre, as well as capacity-building roadmaps for ASEAN working groups in areas including capital account liberalisation, capital market development, payment systems, financial services liberalisation, banking integration and financial inclusion.

Meanwhile, the SLC-TF's 11th meeting reviewed progress on key ASEAN sustainable finance initiatives, including the development of a common framework for climate risk stress testing and the implementation of the ASEAN Taxonomy for Sustainable Finance.

The event also discussed the task force's next steps under Project Revive, which is reforming ASEAN's financial cooperation mechanisms as the SLC-TF prepares to move into a new phase.

The discussions come as the State Bank of Vietnam and Bank Indonesia near the end of their co-chairmanship term, marking another step in their cooperation to advance ASEAN's sustainable finance agenda.

The 32nd SLC meeting, scheduled for September 15, will discuss macroeconomic and financial developments, progress in ASEAN financial integration, issues facing central banks, and the implementation of Project Revive.

Participants will also review the Philippines' economic priorities during its ASEAN Chairmanship in 2026 and discuss Singapore's priorities for the ASEAN Finance Track in 2027./.

VNA
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