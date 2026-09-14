New Zealand chooses Vietnam to launch premium apple variety

Hanoi (VNA) – Joli, a premium apple variety developed by New Zealand-based T&G, has been launched in the Vietnamese market, marking the first time it has been introduced to consumers anywhere in the world.



Shane Kingston, T&G’s Managing Director, Apples, said the decision to choose Vietnam as the global launch market for Joli forms part of the company’s strategy to expand exports to Asia, while also giving Vietnamese consumers an opportunity to experience a new premium New Zealand apple variety.



T&G expects Joli to build on the success of its premium Envy apple variety. According to the latest figures, global sales of Envy have exceeded 1 billion USD this year. Kingston said he believes Joli has the potential to become the company’s next apple variety to generate 1 billion USD in revenue. T&G aims to expand Joli cultivation to 1,500ha worldwide by 2035.



This outlook is underpinned by growing demand in the premium apple segment. While global apple consumption is increasing only modestly overall, consumers are increasingly willing to pay a premium for brands that guarantee consistent quality and experience. The global premium apple market is forecast to grow from 13 billion USD in 2025 to 19 billion USD by 2030./.

VNA