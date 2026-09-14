Vietnam, India seek stronger Party-to-Party ties

New Delhi (VNA) – Vietnamese Politburo member and Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung held a meeting with Ram Madhav, National Vice President of India’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in New Delhi on September 14, discussing ways to strengthen Party-to-Party ties and promote bilateral relations.

The meeting took place as Trung accompanied Prime Minister Le Minh Hung to the 18th BRICS Summit in India and co-chaired the 19th India-Vietnam Joint Commission Meeting (JCM)

Trung congratulated India on its major achievements under the leadership of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, particularly in economic development, science and technology, improving people’s living standards and raising the country’s international standing.

He briefed Madhav on Vietnam’s development, including socio-economic achievements after 40 years of Doi Moi (Renewal), as well as the country’s goal of becoming a high-income developed nation by 2045.

The minister noted similarities in the views and development visions of the two Parties and countries, and called for greater exchanges and sharing of experience in Party leadership and development policy-making.

Trung said Vietnam and India enjoy a special relationship based on traditional friendship, solidarity, mutual support and high political trust. The elevation of bilateral ties to an Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam’s visit to India in May 2026 was an important milestone, he said.

He called on the BJP to support the implementation of agreements and outcomes reached during the visit, turning them into practical benefits for the two peoples.

Madhav spoke highly of increased exchanges between the two Parties in recent years and expressed his delight at the strong development of Vietnam-India relations, particularly the results of General Secretary and President Lam’s visit.

He affirmed that the BJP supports stronger ties with Vietnam, describing the Southeast Asian nation as an important partner of India in economic, political and foreign relations, as well as people-to-people ties.

He proposed that the two Parties increase delegation exchanges and share information and experience, particularly in Party organisation and building and strengthening the leadership capacity of ruling parties. He also invited BJP leaders to visit Vietnam.

The minister called for efforts to accelerate the implementation of cooperation agreements in defence and security, trade and investment, science and technology, digital and green transformation, culture and people-to-people exchanges.

With Vietnam and India set to celebrate the 55th anniversary of diplomatic ties in 2027, he proposed expanding people-to-people activities to further strengthen friendship between the two nations.

Madhav welcomed the proposals and agreed to promote delegation exchanges, exchanges between Party members and young parliamentarians, and seminars, conferences and academic forums to share knowledge and experience.

The two sides also agreed to strengthen coordination and mutual support at regional and international multilateral forums, including multilateral political-party forums, contributing to peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and beyond./.

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