Politics

Thai King, Queen arrive in Hanoi for State visit to Vietnam

The State visit to Vietnam by King of Thailand Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua and Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana holds not only political significance but also serves as a continuation of the friendship and close ties between the Thai Royal Family, Government and people and the Vietnamese Government and people.

King of Thailand Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua and Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana arrive in Hanoi on September 14. (Photo: VNA)
King of Thailand Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua and Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana arrive in Hanoi on September 14. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – King of Thailand Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua and Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana arrived in Hanoi on September 14, beginning their three-day State visit to Vietnam at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and his spouse.

At Noi Bai International Airport, the Thai King and Queen were welcomed by Chairman of the Presidential Office Le Khanh Hai, Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Vu Dai Thang, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Dang Hoang Giang, and Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Pham Viet Hung.​

The Thai royal couple are accompanied by Prime Minister and accompanying Minister Anutin Charnvirakul; Thai Ambassador to Vietnam Urawadee Sriphiromya; Air Chief Marshal Satitpong Sukvimol, His Majesty’s Principal Private Secretary, Bureau of the Royal Household; among others.

Speaking to the Vietnam News Agency ahead of the visit, Ambassador Hung said the trip holds special significance and marks a new milestone in the friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and Thailand, which are celebrating 50 years of diplomatic relations this year.​

Since the two countries established diplomatic ties in 1976, this is the first State visit to Vietnam by a Thai King and Queen. It is also the first by King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida in their current roles.​

The King previously visited Vietnam in 1992 and 1997 as Crown Prince.​

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A welcome ceremony for King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua of Thailand and the Queen is held at Noi Bai International Airport, Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

This visit holds not only political significance but also serves as a continuation of the friendship and close ties between the Thai Royal Family, Government and people and the Vietnamese Government and people. Notably, it takes place as the two nations mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations (August 6, 1976 – 2026), one year after they upgraded their ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

The new framework has laid a foundation and provided fresh momentum for both sides to deepen their cooperation, making it more substantive and effective./.

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