☕ Afternoon briefing on September 14

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.



– General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam on September 14 stressed that grand national aspirations must be translated into reality through sound vision, well-grounded decisions and responsible action.



Speaking at the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics in Hanoi, he delivered a thematic presentation titled “Strategic Leadership in the New Era: A Hundred-Year Vision – Breakthrough Thinking – Development Facilitation – Execution Governance” to participants in a refresher course for members of the 14th Party Central Committee. Read full story



– Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on September 13 held meetings and exchanges with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim, United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, India.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (L) meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, India, on September 13. (Photo: VNA)

At his meeting with President Putin, PM Hung thanked the Russian President, Government and people for their warm, thoughtful and respectful reception of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and his spouse during their recent state visit to the country. Read full story



– National Assembly (NA) President Tran Thanh Man attended the 2026 national contributors' conference of the NA’s Dai bieu Nhan dan (People’s Representatives) Newspaper in the central province of Khanh Hoa on September 14.



Addressing the conference, which highlighted harnessing the power of policy communication and accompanying people-elected bodies in the country’s new development era, NA President Man described the newspaper’s more than 500 contributors as its “extended arm”, helping enrich and diversify its content. Read full story



– The conclusion of negotiations on the Vietnam-European Free Trade Association (EFTA) Free Trade Agreement after 14 years of talks has opened new opportunities for Vietnam’s seafood export sector to access some of Europe’s most developed markets, which boast strong purchasing power and high standards.

Octopus processing for export at Huy Nam Company in An Giang province. (Photo: VNA)

However, turning tariff preferences into a competitive advantage will require businesses to meet stringent requirements on quality, traceability and sustainable development. Read full story



– Vietnam and the US have signed a five-year memorandum of understanding (MoU) on health cooperation, aimed at promoting collaboration in the prevention and control of infectious diseases.



The cooperation will also support Vietnam in strengthening its healthcare capacity and gradually enhancing self-reliance in HIV/AIDS and tuberculosis prevention and control programmes, as well as in responding to emerging and re-emerging infectious diseases. Read full story



– Vietnam is advancing sustainable finance initiatives and capacity-building efforts to support deeper financial integration within ASEAN at a series of meetings held in the northern city of Quang Ninh on September 14.



The meeting of the Steering Committee for Capacity Building Initiatives to Support ASEAN Financial Integration (SCCB) and the 11th meeting of the Senior Level Committee Task Force on Sustainable Finance (SLC-TF) took place as part of the 32nd meeting of the ASEAN Senior Level Committee (SLC) on Financial Integration, held on September 14–15 by the State Bank of Vietnam and Bank Indonesia. Read full story./.