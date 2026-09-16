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Cao Bang develops organic farming zones linked to European markets

Around 2,353ha of farmland in the province meets organic standards, including more than 2,332ha of spice-growing areas cultivating cinnamon, star anise and ginger that have obtained internationally recognised certifications such as USDA (US), EU and JAS (Japan).

DACE launches organic spice processing, preservation and export plant in Cao Bang (Photo: VNA)
DACE launches organic spice processing, preservation and export plant in Cao Bang (Photo: VNA)

Cao Bang (VNA) – The Cao Bang provincial People's Committee held a working session on September 15 with Developing Agriculture and Consulting Environment Co., Ltd (DACE) and international partners to discuss solutions for developing sustainable green agricultural material zones and connecting local farm produce with European markets.

Speaking at the meeting, Chairman of the provincial People's Committees Le Hai Hoa tressed the province's goal of bringing its high-quality spices and agricultural products deeper into the European market through DACE's connections. Cao Bang is pursuing an agricultural production model based on the principle of "three no's": no genetically modified seeds, no herbicides and no chemical pesticides.

The provincial leader said organic farming development should go beyond increasing economic value, with greater emphasis placed on improving people's livelihoods and ensuring sustainable incomes, particularly for ethnic minority communities, while gradually fostering a culture of green production among local residents.

Cao Bang currently has about 8,400ha of short-term industrial crops and other field crops. Its spice-growing area covers nearly 795ha, including 408ha of ginger and 236ha of turmeric, while medicinal plants account for 116ha. Notably, around 2,353ha of farmland in the province meets organic standards, including more than 2,332ha of spice-growing areas cultivating cinnamon, star anise and ginger that have obtained internationally recognised certifications such as USDA (US), EU and JAS (Japan).

To complete the value chain, DACE is also developing an organic spice processing, preservation and export plant in Dong Khe commune.

At the meeting, DACE Director Tran Van Hieu and international experts spoke highly of Cao Bang's potential for organic agricultural products, particularly ginger, which has begun gaining a foothold in European markets. However, the partners noted that the current production scale remains modest and that cultivation areas need to be expanded to meet growing demand from high-end markets.

In concluding the meeting, Hoa asked provincial departments and agencies to step up communications and raise awareness among farmers and businesses about sustainable production. He also expressed his expectation that the Dong Dang–Tra Linh Expressway, once completed, would help reduce logistics costs and increase returns for producers.

The province aims to have ginger grown in the Thuong Thon area receive Demeter certification – regarded as one of the most stringent standards for biodynamic and organic agriculture – for the first time by December 2026. The move is expected to mark an important breakthrough in transforming local agricultural production practices.

Besides spices, Cao Bang plans to gradually expand its production-processing-consumption ecosystem to other potential agricultural products, including silkworms, bamboo, black jelly, pineapple, passion fruit and guava. The province will also continue calling for international partners to support and connect investors in developing local agriculture in a sustainable and modern direction./.

VNA
#CPTPP #NQ 59 #HNNG 33_2 #Cao Bang #organic #farming #EU #Vietnam #market Cao Bang
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