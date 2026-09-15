Culture - Sports

Great National Unity Festival to be held abroad for first time

The festival aims to promote the traditions of the VFF, affirm the value of the great national unity bloc, and strengthen ties between Vietnamese communities abroad and the homeland. It is also intended to foster patriotism and national pride, encourage the preservation of the Vietnamese language and cultural identity, and inspire overseas Vietnamese (OVs) to contribute to national development.

The “Brilliant Vietnam” Cultural Festival, held from June 26–28 in Prague, Czech Republic, attracts a large number of overseas Vietnamese. (Illustrative photo: VNA)
The “Brilliant Vietnam” Cultural Festival, held from June 26–28 in Prague, Czech Republic, attracts a large number of overseas Vietnamese. (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Prague (VNA) – The first-ever Great National Unity Festival among overseas Vietnamese communities will be held in Prague, the Czech Republic, later this year, according to Guidance No. 12/HD-MTTW-BTT, dated September 11, 2026, by the Standing Board of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee.

The festival aims to promote the traditions of the VFF, affirm the value of the great national unity bloc, and strengthen ties between Vietnamese communities abroad and the homeland. It is also intended to foster patriotism and national pride, encourage the preservation of the Vietnamese language and cultural identity, and inspire overseas Vietnamese (OVs) to contribute to national development.

Prague was chosen due to the large Vietnamese community in the Czech Republic, where many live, study, and work. The festival will be a chance for associations, intellectuals, entrepreneurs, students, and other members of the community to connect and strengthen ties, fostering a united and well-integrated Vietnamese community.

The festival will ideally be held around November 18, the traditional VFF day, alongside Vietnamese Culture Day on November 24. The schedule can be adjusted to suit local conditions and significant events related to the Vietnamese community or Vietnam’s ties with the host country.

The programme will comprise a ceremony and community activities. The ceremony will review the VFF’s traditions, highlight the significance of the festival and provide an overview of the Vietnamese community in the host locality. Representatives of Vietnamese diplomatic missions, associations and outstanding community members may share their experiences in community building, cultural and language preservation, and contributions to the homeland.

Outstanding organisations and individuals will also be honoured for their contributions to community development, preservation of national cultural identity, Vietnamese-language teaching and learning, support for Vietnamese people abroad, promotion of Vietnam’s image and national development.

Community activities will feature cultural and artistic performances, including traditional costumes, folk songs and musical instruments, as well as regional cultural showcases, folk games and activities for young Vietnamese generations abroad.

The festival may also include networking activities connecting overseas intellectuals, experts, entrepreneurs, young people and students with domestic agencies, localities and businesses, along with employment opportunities, innovation initiatives and Vietnamese products.

The inaugural festival in Prague is expected to strengthen solidarity among Vietnamese people in the Czech Republic, promote their role in preserving cultural identity and contributing to the homeland, and foster the friendship between the two countries./.

VNA
#Kỷ nguyên mới #KNM #Hệ giá trị Việt _2 #Great National Unity Festival #Vietnam Fatherland Front Czech
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