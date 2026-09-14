Thanh Thuy, Quang Kiet named Vietnam’s flag bearers for 20th ASIAD

Hanoi (VNA) – Volleyball star Le Thanh Thuy and centre-back of Vietnam's U23 football team Dinh Quang Kiet have been named Vietnam’s flag bearers for the opening ceremony of the 20th Asian Games (ASIAD) in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.

The pair will lead the Vietnamese delegation at the opening ceremony on September 19, Deputy Director-General of the Sports Authority of Vietnam and chief of the delegation Nguyen Hong Minh announced.

For Thanh Thuy, it will be her second consecutive appearance as Vietnam’s flag bearer at a major multi-sport event. The national team standout also carried the flag at the opening ceremony of the 33rd Southeast Asian Games in Thailand last year.

The 20th ASIAD will mark a first for Quang Kiet, the U23 Vietnam and Ho Chi Minh City Police FC centre-back, who will share the spotlight with Thanh Thuy as Vietnam enters the opening ceremony parade.

The Games will run from September 19 to October 4, featuring 43 sports, 71 disciplines and 469 medal events.

Vietnam will field a delegation of nearly 500 members and is targeting at least four gold medals at the continent’s biggest multi-sport event.

For Thanh Thuy and Quang Kiet, carrying the national flag will mark the start of Vietnam’s 20th ASIAD campaign and a proud moment as the delegation takes on Asia’s sporting elite./.​