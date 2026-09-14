Expanding cultural spaces to turn heritage into development resources

Hanoi (VNA) – Culture is increasingly viewed not only as a value to be preserved but also as a resource to be harnessed for development. Across Vietnam, localities are expanding cultural spaces, promoting creativity and linking heritage with tourism, helping translate the spirit of the Politburo's Resolution No. 80-NQ/TW on cultural development into practice.



More space and resources for culture



Ho Chi Minh City holds substantial cultural potential, but turning it into development value requires stronger connections, proper identification of resources and appropriate mechanisms, experts said at a September 7 workshop on implementing Resolution No. 80-NQ/TW.



Tran Thanh Vuong, head of the Division for Building Cultural and Family Lifestyles under the municipal Department of Culture and Sports, said the resolution reflects a new approach that calls for unlocking investment resources, developing cultural industries and improving governance.



The city has about 97,000 direct workers and 17,670 enterprises in cultural industries. In 2025, the sector contributed around 5.7% of the city's gross regional domestic product (GRDP), with the figure targeted to reach 7-7.2% by 2030. However, public-private partnership mechanisms still face obstacles, while non-budgetary resources remain limited and investment focuses largely on infrastructure rather than creative human resources, digital transformation and cultural data.



Assoc. Prof. Dr. Truong Thi Hien, Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Association for Women Intellectuals, called for stronger cultural industries and the creative economy so that culture can become a new development resource. With appropriate mechanisms and targeted investment, Ho Chi Minh City could become a cultural creative hub in Southeast Asia, she added.



At a September 9 workshop on cultural industries and cinema linked with tourism and heritage preservation, People's Artist Nguyen Thi Thanh Thuy, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Culture and Sports, said the city's designation as a UNESCO Creative City of Film brings both honour and responsibility. It should expand creative spaces and connect cinema with heritage, tourism and destination promotion.



The planned Nha Rong-Khanh Hoi port park and cultural spaces along both banks of the Saigon River are expected to provide more room for creative communities. Pham Thi Thanh Huong, head of the culture division at UNESCO's Office in Vietnam, said membership in UNESCO's film cities network offers opportunities for international cooperation in technology, human resources, markets and co-production.



Expanding spaces, promoting heritage



At the second Thang Long-Hanoi Festival 2026, held at the Thang Long Imperial Citadel from September 11-20, more than 20 cultural, artistic and tourism activities bring together over 3,000 artists and performers, as well as more than 100 artisans and heritage-practising communities.



Vice Chairwoman of the municipal People's Committee Vu Thu Ha said Hanoi's rich heritage provides a foundation for development based on civilisation, identity, creativity, integration and connectivity. Heritage should be preserved while being adapted to contemporary life and transformed into “living assets” that drive cultural industries.



Meanwhile, a tourism and cultural exhibition opened in Quy Nhon, Gia Lai province, on September 6, bringing together 16 provinces and cities to showcase heritage, landscapes, tourism products, handicrafts, cuisine and local specialties, creating opportunities for destination connectivity and cooperation.



Culture spreads through autumn festivals



Many localities are also using autumn festivals to preserve heritage, promote traditions and boost tourism.



In Hai Phong, the Con Son-Kiep Bac Autumn Festival 2026, scheduled for September 26-October 4, features commemorative ceremonies, cultural and artistic activities, heritage experiences and tourism promotion. A highlight is the unveiling of a brand identity for the Yen Tu-Vinh Nghiem-Con Son-Kiep Bac heritage complex following its UNESCO inscription as a World Cultural Heritage site.



In Tuyen Quang, the Thanh Tuyen Festival 2026, from September 19-25, combines cultural, artistic, tourism, sports and commercial activities, including themed lantern parades and an agricultural and One Commune One Product (OCOP) craft festival linked with tourism.



Vice Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Do Hung Duc said the event aims to promote local cultural, historical and natural values while helping businesses, artisans and residents market products, connect with markets and develop new tourism offerings.



Such efforts are creating more opportunities for heritage to be preserved, transmitted and promoted in contemporary life, while strengthening links between culture, tourism and cultural industries and turning the goals of Resolution No. 80 into concrete action./.



VNA