Vietnam launches online contest to promote cultural values

Addressing the event, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang stressed that there are things that accompany people throughout their lives, and for every Vietnamese person, one of them is the mother tongue. Vietnamese is the lullaby heard in childhood, the memory of village communal houses, riverside wharves and rural fields, and a repository of the nation’s history, culture and soul. Wherever they live and whatever path they choose, Vietnamese remains an invisible yet enduring bond connecting them with their roots.