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Top leader hosts welcome ceremony for King and Queen of Thailand

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and his spouse, Ngo Phuong Ly, on September 15 chaired an official welcome ceremony for the King and Queen of Thailand, who are paying a State visit to Vietnam.

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Official welcome ceremony for Thai King and Queen on State visit to Vietnam

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On the morning of September 15, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and his spouse hosted the official welcome ceremony for King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua of Thailand and Queen Suthida, who are paying a State visit to Vietnam from September 14–16.

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