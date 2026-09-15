Top leader hosts welcome ceremony for King and Queen of Thailand

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Vietnam launches online contest to promote cultural values
The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism on September 15 launched an online contest promoting the identity of Vietnamese culture.
Vietnam News Agency strengthening multimedia, multilingual role
On September 15, 1945, the Vietnam News Agency - named by President Ho Chi Minh - proudly sent out the full text of the Declaration of Independence in three languages: Vietnamese, English, and French, announcing to the world the birth of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam, now the Socialist Republic of Vietnam. September 15 has since become the traditional day of the national news agency.
Vietnam’s traditional Mid-Autumn lanterns wow visitors
The exhibition at 22 Hang Buom Street offers visitors a chance to discover rare traditional lanterns and toys as part of Hanoi’s Full Moon Festival activities.
Vietnam News Agency embraces digital transformation in new era
Digital transformation is reshaping how journalism is produced, distributed and consumed, making it an essential requirement for news organisations seeking to adapt to the new media environment.
Craft villages keep tradition alive through creativity
From bamboo, rattan and ceramics to weaving, basketry and embroidery, Vietnam’s craft villages hold a wealth of materials, knowledge and skills handed down through generations. The challenge today is how to turn these traditional assets into products that fit modern life. That requires not only fresh ideas and designs, but also closer links between artisans, designers, training institutions, businesses and the market.
Vietnam–UK cooperation broadens opportunities for international financial centre
Financial cooperation is emerging as an important pillar of the Vietnam–UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership as Vietnam accelerates efforts to develop an International Financial Centre.
Vietnam showcases its image at France’s L’Humanité Festival
The 91st L’Humanité Festival, held in France from September 11 to 13, featured discussions on peace, social justice, the environment, culture and pressing international issues. Organised by French daily L’Humanité, the annual gathering has grown far beyond its roots as a newspaper event.
Vietnam–France relations gain fresh momentum
The recent official visit to France by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam has generated fresh momentum for the Vietnam–France Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.
Ethnic minority women rise through livelihoods
With livelihood support policies and a willingness to embrace change, many ethnic minority women in the northwestern province of Dien Bien are becoming more economically independent. Successful models are helping raise incomes and boost women’s confidence.
President Ho Chi Minh’s legacy strengthens Vietnam-China friendship
A series of activities honouring President Ho Chi Minh and his contributions to Vietnam-China friendship has been held in China’s Yunnan province, highlighting the historical bonds between the two countries and promoting cultural exchanges among their peoples.
AIIB President pledges continued support for Vietnam in infrastructure development
Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung received President of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) Zou Jiayi on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, India, on September 12.
Young generation breathes new life into cultural heritage
Heritage can only thrive when it continues to be practised, passed down and reimagined. As technology and lifestyles change, heritage transmission is no longer simply about preserving traditions. Young people need opportunities to engage with heritage and create new value from it.
PM urges Indian groups to invest in clean energy, infrastructure in Vietnam
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on September 12 called on India’s ACME Group and GMR Group to expand investment and cooperation in Vietnam, particularly in clean energy, green industry, high technology and infrastructure.
Lao Cai border guards spearhead digital transformation at border gate
Digital technology is transforming operations at Lao Cai International Border Gate, helping speed up customs clearance and immigration procedures, ease congestion and facilitate cross-border trade and travel between Vietnam and China.
PM Le Minh Hung calls on WTO to continue support for Vietnam
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung has urged the World Trade Organization (WTO) to step up projects and initiatives supporting Vietnam in capacity building, advanced trade policy training, legal advice on international disputes and trade facilitation.
Prime Minister holds talks with Indian counterpart
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung held talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on September 12 during his trip to attend the 18th BRICS Summit.
PM arrives in New Delhi, beginning India trip for BRICS Summit, bilateral activities
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation arrived at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on the morning of September 12, beginning their trip to India for the 18th BRICS Summit and bilateral activities.
Nghe An team journeys through Laos to bring fallen comrades home
For more than 42 years, members of Nghe An province’s team for the search and repatriation of martyrs’ remains have travelled through the rugged mountains and forests of Laos on a special mission: to find and bring home Vietnamese soldiers who laid down their lives there.
Vietnam moves to unlock data’s economic value
Every day, millions of new data records are generated by hospitals, businesses, agencies and digital platforms.
Top leader receives Vietnamese technology experts in France
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam met Vietnamese technology experts based in France in Paris on September 11 afternoon (local time), as part of his official visit to France and attendance at the International Space Summit.