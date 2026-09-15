Slovakia highlights Vietnam’s growing international role

Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam is playing an increasingly important role on the international stage and has emerged as one of the growth drivers of Southeast Asia, Slovak Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Juraj Blanar said at a recent ceremony in Bratislava marking the 81st National Day of Vietnam, organised by the Vietnamese Embassy in Slovakia.



Blanar, on behalf of the Slovak Government, extended congratulations to the Vietnamese State and people on the 81st National Day, and praised Vietnam’s development achievements and rising international standing.



The minister emphasised that the elevation of Vietnam-Slovakia relations to a strategic partnership during Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico’s official visit to Vietnam in April was not merely politically significant, but also reflected the two countries’ long-term commitment to deepening bilateral ties and translating growing political trust into concrete outcomes.



Slovakia wants to expand opportunities for its goods and investment in Vietnam while creating favourable conditions for Vietnamese businesses to strengthen their presence in Slovakia. The two sides also have considerable potential for cooperation in areas such as energy, smart energy, defence industry, water resource management, transport, digital transformation, automation, medical technology, education, research and skilled labour exchanges.



Blanar thanked Vietnam for supporting Slovakia’s bid for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council for the 2028–2029 term and its efforts to strengthen ties with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). He affirmed that Slovakia wishes to become a reliable partner of Vietnam in Central Europe.



For his part, Vietnamese Ambassador to Slovakia Pham Truong Giang stressed that 2026 holds special significance for bilateral relations as Vietnam and Slovakia upgraded their ties to a strategic partnership. He said the move shows the strong political trust developed over decades and creates more opportunities for cooperation, especially in trade, investment, business, and local connections.



Vietnam regards Slovakia as an important partner in Central and Eastern Europe and a contributor to stronger Vietnam-EU relations. Giang expressed his belief that the two sides will make effective use of existing cooperation mechanisms, deepen the strategic partnership and deliver practical results.



Speaking about the Vietnamese community in Slovakia, the ambassador commended its contributions to the host society, particularly the role of younger generations as a bridge between the two countries.



The year 2026 also marks 70 years since the first Vietnamese students travelled to the former Czechoslovakia to study.



Guests at the event enjoyed cultural performances and visited displays featuring Vietnamese culture, traditional costumes and cuisine, helping promote the country and its people in Slovakia./.

VNA