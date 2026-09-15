Politics

Slovakia highlights Vietnam’s growing international role

Slovak Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Juraj Blanar emphasised that the elevation of Vietnam-Slovakia relations to a strategic partnership during Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico’s official visit to Vietnam in April was not merely politically significant, but also reflected the two countries’ long-term commitment to deepening bilateral ties and translating growing political trust into concrete outcomes.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Slovakia Pham Truong Giang (R) and Slovak Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Juraj Blanar said at a recent ceremony in Bratislava marking the 81st National Day of Vietnam. (Photo: VNA)
Vietnamese Ambassador to Slovakia Pham Truong Giang (R) and Slovak Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Juraj Blanar said at a recent ceremony in Bratislava marking the 81st National Day of Vietnam. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam is playing an increasingly important role on the international stage and has emerged as one of the growth drivers of Southeast Asia, Slovak Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Juraj Blanar said at a recent ceremony in Bratislava marking the 81st National Day of Vietnam, organised by the Vietnamese Embassy in Slovakia.

Blanar, on behalf of the Slovak Government, extended congratulations to the Vietnamese State and people on the 81st National Day, and praised Vietnam’s development achievements and rising international standing.

The minister emphasised that the elevation of Vietnam-Slovakia relations to a strategic partnership during Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico’s official visit to Vietnam in April was not merely politically significant, but also reflected the two countries’ long-term commitment to deepening bilateral ties and translating growing political trust into concrete outcomes.

Slovakia wants to expand opportunities for its goods and investment in Vietnam while creating favourable conditions for Vietnamese businesses to strengthen their presence in Slovakia. The two sides also have considerable potential for cooperation in areas such as energy, smart energy, defence industry, water resource management, transport, digital transformation, automation, medical technology, education, research and skilled labour exchanges.

Blanar thanked Vietnam for supporting Slovakia’s bid for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council for the 2028–2029 term and its efforts to strengthen ties with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). He affirmed that Slovakia wishes to become a reliable partner of Vietnam in Central Europe.

For his part, Vietnamese Ambassador to Slovakia Pham Truong Giang stressed that 2026 holds special significance for bilateral relations as Vietnam and Slovakia upgraded their ties to a strategic partnership. He said the move shows the strong political trust developed over decades and creates more opportunities for cooperation, especially in trade, investment, business, and local connections.

Vietnam regards Slovakia as an important partner in Central and Eastern Europe and a contributor to stronger Vietnam-EU relations. Giang expressed his belief that the two sides will make effective use of existing cooperation mechanisms, deepen the strategic partnership and deliver practical results.

Speaking about the Vietnamese community in Slovakia, the ambassador commended its contributions to the host society, particularly the role of younger generations as a bridge between the two countries.

The year 2026 also marks 70 years since the first Vietnamese students travelled to the former Czechoslovakia to study.

Guests at the event enjoyed cultural performances and visited displays featuring Vietnamese culture, traditional costumes and cuisine, helping promote the country and its people in Slovakia./.

VNA
#NQ 59 #Slovak Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Juraj Blanar #81st National Day of Vietnam Slovakia
Follow VietnamPlus

Resolution in action

International integration

Related News

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (first, right) and his Slovak counterpart Robert Fico (first, left) witness the signing of an MoU between the Commission for Standards, Metrology and Quality of Vietnam (STAMEQ) and the Office of Standards, Metrology and Testing (UNMS) of Slovakia in Hanoi on April 13, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam-Slovakia strategic partnership ushers in new chapter

With strong political determination, complementary economies and concrete mechanisms of action, the Vietnam-Slovakia strategic partnership is expected to generate substantive progress, particularly in economy, science, technology and innovation, contributing to peace, stability and prosperity in the region and the world.

Ha Thanh (right), Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organsations, and Bui Quang Hai (left), Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam–Slovakia Friendship Association, present flowers to Marian Veres, Chargé d’Affaires ad interim of the Embassy of Slovakia in Vietnam at the ceremony on August 27. (Photo: VNA)

Constitution Day of Slovakia celebrated in Ho Chi Minh City

Bui Quang Hai, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam–Slovakia Friendship Association, said the annual Constitution Day celebration has become a meaningful occasion to look back on the traditional friendship between Vietnam and former Czechoslovakia, as well as between Vietnam and Slovakia today.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Slovakia Pham Truong Giang presents a certificate of merit from the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front to the executive board of the Vietnamese People Association in Slovakia in recognition of its efforts to unite and support the overseas Vietnamese community. (Photo: published by VNA)

Vietnam Day 2026 promotes Vietnamese culture in Slovakia

Jointly organised by the Vietnamese Embassy and community in Slovakia, the annual event showcased Vietnam's rich cultural heritage while promoting people-to-people exchanges and strengthening friendship between the two countries.

See more

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung attends the opening of the 2026-2027 academic year at the National Defence Academy in Hanoi on September 15. (Photo: VNA)

National Defence Academy must become top military think-tank: PM

The National Defence Academy must track global and regional developments closely, accurately size up partners and rivals, and stay ahead of changes in the international security environment. It should produce practical output, such as strategic forecasts, early warning and policy proposals, and absorb global military advances and technology without copying foreign models outright.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam speaks at the meeting with the 7th-term Executive Committee of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) on September 15. (Photo: VNA)

VUFO must focus on building networks for mobilising resources: Top leader

General Secretary and President To Lam expressed his confidence that VUFO will truly become a sharp and effective spearhead, proactively building trust, turning trust into resources and, through concrete actions, contributing to the country’s breakthrough development in the new era of national rise

Politburo Member and Permanent Member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Dr Tran Cam Tu delivers a thematic presentation on the Party building on September 15. (Photo: VNA)

Key leader highlights important tasks in Party building

The Party building covers four key areas: political, ideological and ethical work, and organisation and personnel. These areas are closely interconnected and together form a unified whole that determines the Party’s strength and its ability to lead the revolutionary cause.

Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Thongsavanh Phomvihane (right) hosts a reception for Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Thi Hoang Van in Vientiane on September 14. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam seeks deeper cooperation with regional countries, partners

Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Thi Hoang Van held bilateral meetings with Lao, Cambodian and Timor-Leste officials and representatives of the Mines Advisory Group (MAG) in Vientiane on September 14 on the sidelines of the Third Review Conference (3RC) of the Convention on Cluster Munitions 2026 in Vientiane, Laos, to deepen cooperation with regional countries and partners.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Algeria Vu Duy Long presents his credentials to Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on September 14. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese ambassador presents credentials to Algerian President

Vietnam and Algeria, despite their geographical distance, share longstanding ties, particularly during their struggles for national independence. Vietnam was among the first countries to establish diplomatic relations with Algeria on October 28, 1962, shortly after Algeria gained independence.

Politburo member and Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung (File Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, India seek stronger Party-to-Party ties

Vietnam and India enjoy a special relationship based on traditional friendship, solidarity, mutual support and high political trust. The elevation of bilateral ties to an Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam’s visit to India in May 2026 was an important milestone.

King of Thailand Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua and Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana arrive in Hanoi on September 14. (Photo: VNA)

Thai King, Queen arrive in Hanoi for State visit to Vietnam

The State visit to Vietnam by King of Thailand Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua and Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana holds not only political significance but also serves as a continuation of the friendship and close ties between the Thai Royal Family, Government and people and the Vietnamese Government and people.

☕ Afternoon briefing on September 14

☕ Afternoon briefing on September 14

PM Le Minh Hung's meetings with foreign leaders on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit, Vietnam and the US signing a five-year MoU on health cooperation, and the 32nd meeting of the ASEAN Senior Level Committee on Financial Integration are among news highlights on September 14.