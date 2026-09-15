Sci-Tech

‘Ban Sac’ 2026 brings Vietnamese cultural values to life in digital space

“Ban Sac” is an online platform combining culture, digital communications and artificial intelligence (AI), running from September 15 to October 31 on its official website, www.bansac.vn.

Nguyễn Thanh Nga
Delegates press the button to officially launch the “Ban Sac” programme 2026. (Photo: VNA)
Delegates press the button to officially launch the “Ban Sac” programme 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism on September 15 launched the “Ban Sac” 2026 programme, an online initiative to promote public understanding of the Politburo's Resolution No. 80-NQ/TW dated January 7, 2026, and National Assembly Resolution No. 28/2026/QH16 dated April 24, 2026 through digital platforms.

“Ban Sac” is an online platform combining culture, digital communications and artificial intelligence (AI), running from September 15 to October 31 on its official website, www.bansac.vn. The programme is organised by the Vietnam Multimedia Corporation (VTC) in coordination with the ministry’s office.

The programme provides a space for everyone, from school and university students to people across the country, to continue telling stories about Vietnamese culture through their own experiences, perspectives and creativity.

Participants are encouraged to use AI and digital technologies in their creative work, opening up new and modern ways of presenting Vietnam’s history, arts, heritage, tourism and people, while ensuring accuracy, authenticity and compliance with the law.

The organisers hope “Ban Sac” will become a widely engaging communications initiative and a modern, fair and objective cultural platform, inspiring greater interest in exploring and promoting national cultural values in the digital environment.

The www.bansac.vn platform is designed as a modern digital space where the country’s time-honoured cultural values can be “awakened” through the creative language of the digital era. Participants can create visual and audio effects and tell stories through engaging multimedia, turning familiar cultural materials such as heritage, festivals, cuisine, traditional costumes and everyday stories into fresh and distinctive works that appeal to younger audiences.

A highlight of the programme is a short-video contest featuring Vietnamese culture. Participants are free to tell stories, share personal experiences and express their own perspectives on Vietnam’s history, arts, heritage, tourism and people.

Meanwhile, an online quiz will enable participants to both entertain themselves and deepen their understanding of Resolution No. 80-NQ/TW and Resolution No. 28/2026/QH16, as well as Vietnam’s history, culture, arts, heritage, tourism and people.

All Vietnamese citizens and foreigners living, studying or working in Vietnam, regardless of age, gender or occupation, are eligible to participate. The final awards are expected to be announced and presented in this November.

Duong The Luong, Deputy General Director of VTC and representative of the organiser of “Ban Sac” 2026, said the organisers believe culture should not remain confined to museums, historical sites, heritage sites or old books, but should be brought to life in an accessible and engaging way in cyberspace, where people spend much of their time each day.

He said this combination of cultural content and modern digital communication methods was what made “Ban Sac” different. The programme aims to create new platforms where people, particularly young people, can actively explore and share stories about Vietnam’s history, arts, heritage and people in their own language and from their own perspectives. /.

Nguyễn Thanh Nga
VNA
#Văn hóa soi đường #NQ 80 #Hệ giá trị Việt_ 1 #‘Ban Sac’ 2026 #Vietnamese cultural values #digital space
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