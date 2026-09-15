Vietnamese delegation departs for 48th Worldskills Competition in China

Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Education and Training on September 15 afternoon held a hybrid send-off ceremony for the Vietnamese delegation participating in the 48th WorldSkills Competition in China, which is the largest edition ever held.



The 2026 WorldSkills Competition, taking place from September 16 to 27, will bring together more than 1,400 competitors from over 70 countries and territories.



Reporting at the ceremony, Le Thi Hang, Deputy Director of the Department of Vocational Education and Continuing Education, said the Vietnamese delegation this year comprises 12 competitors, 11 experts and 11 interpreters.

The department has selected and registered competitors for 11 skills, namely mechatronics; refrigeration and air conditioning; mechanical engineering cad; fashion technology; renewable energy; CNC milling; CNC turning; automotive refinishing; health and social care; electrical installations; and heavy vehicle technology.



According to Hang, these skills require creative thinking, the ability to master modern technologies, meticulousness and a high degree of precision. Participation in the competition provides Vietnamese competitors with an opportunity to demonstrate their capabilities, confidence and vocational skills on the international stage. All 12 competitors taking part this year are pupils or students at vocational education and higher education institutions.



At the ceremony, Tran Viet Hung, Rector of the Hanoi Intermediate Vocational School of Transport and Public Works, stressed that the knowledge, experience and exposure gained on the international stage would provide practical foundations for vocational education institutions to continue innovating their training content and methods and improving the quality of human resources. It would also be an opportunity to strengthen the engagement of organisations, businesses and sponsors in supporting Vietnamese competitors participating in the international skills arena, thereby contributing to the integration and development of vocational education.



Deputy Minister of Education and Training Le Quan said the competition has undergone a number of changes this time, with new challenges and approaches to technology.



Deputy Minister of Education and Training Le Quan speaks at the ceremony. (Photo: VNA)

According to the official, holding the competition in China – a country that places strong emphasis on developing new technologies, particularly artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation linked to the development and training of workers’ skills – will provide the Vietnamese delegation with an opportunity to gain access to new trends.



Quan expressed his confidence that the Vietnamese delegation would achieve good results at the competition. However, success should not be measured solely by awards, medals or certificates of vocational excellence. More importantly, the event provides Vietnamese experts and competitors with an opportunity to gain knowledge, learn from others, share experience and explore new directions for vocational education./.