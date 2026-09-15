Bac Ninh to launch eight projects in September to celebrate new status

Bac Ninh (VNA) – The northern province of Bac Ninh will break ground on or inaugurate eight industrial, urban development, housing and cultural projects in September to mark its upgrade into a centrally run city.

Bac Ninh is scheduled to officially become a centrally run city on September 20.

The project series marking this milestone aims to expand space for industrial and urban development while gradually building out infrastructure for production and daily life.

Construction will start on September 16 on five projects, including the northwestern new urban zone in Bac Ninh city (Zone 1), Nghia Hung Industrial Park (IP), Thuan Thanh III IP – Subzone C, the expanded Viet Han IP spanning Nenh and Viet Yen wards, and a social housing project in the Phuong Hoang new urban area in Tien Phong ward.

The same day, two projects will be inaugurated, including a temple dedicated to President Ho Chi Minh in Vo Cuong and Kinh Bac wards, and a social housing complex for workers in Quang Chau commune, former Viet Yen district (now Nenh ward).

Bac Ninh will also break ground on Que Vo III IP – Subzone 2 on September 22.

Four of the eight projects involve industrial park infrastructure. The expansion is designed to give Bac Ninh more room to attract investment, scale up production and meet industrial development demand.

Expanding industrial parks is also raising demand for transport, schools, healthcare and other essential services. Therefore, the simultaneous rollout of industrial, urban and housing projects requires tighter integration between production, infrastructure and living conditions for residents and workers.

Beyond the economic projects, the Uncle Ho Temple inauguration adds a culturally significant site to the urban landscape, serving public demand for cultural activities and tradition education.

The groundbreakings and inaugurations are meant to build momentum celebrating the establishment of Bac Ninh city while accelerating project rollout, pooling investment resources and driving socio-economic development, the provincial People's Committee said.

The series also advances Bac Ninh's push to become a centrally-run municipality with an integrated and modern infrastructure system suited to the next phase of urban and industrial development.

Its People's Committee has asked investors, departments and local authorities to complete all procedures and conditions needed for the groundbreakings and inaugurations, ensuring the projects launch in line with regulations and in a safe, economical and efficient manner./.