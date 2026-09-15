Society

Bac Ninh to launch eight projects in September to celebrate new status

The project series marking this milestone aims to expand space for industrial and urban development while gradually building out infrastructure for production and daily life.

Streets in Gia Binh commune is decorated in celebration of Bac Ninh becoming a centrally run city. (Photo: VNA)
Streets in Gia Binh commune is decorated in celebration of Bac Ninh becoming a centrally run city. (Photo: VNA)

Bac Ninh (VNA) – The northern province of Bac Ninh will break ground on or inaugurate eight industrial, urban development, housing and cultural projects in September to mark its upgrade into a centrally run city.

Bac Ninh is scheduled to officially become a centrally run city on September 20.

The project series marking this milestone aims to expand space for industrial and urban development while gradually building out infrastructure for production and daily life.

Construction will start on September 16 on five projects, including the northwestern new urban zone in Bac Ninh city (Zone 1), Nghia Hung Industrial Park (IP), Thuan Thanh III IP – Subzone C, the expanded Viet Han IP spanning Nenh and Viet Yen wards, and a social housing project in the Phuong Hoang new urban area in Tien Phong ward.

The same day, two projects will be inaugurated, including a temple dedicated to President Ho Chi Minh in Vo Cuong and Kinh Bac wards, and a social housing complex for workers in Quang Chau commune, former Viet Yen district (now Nenh ward).

Bac Ninh will also break ground on Que Vo III IP – Subzone 2 on September 22.

Four of the eight projects involve industrial park infrastructure. The expansion is designed to give Bac Ninh more room to attract investment, scale up production and meet industrial development demand.

Expanding industrial parks is also raising demand for transport, schools, healthcare and other essential services. Therefore, the simultaneous rollout of industrial, urban and housing projects requires tighter integration between production, infrastructure and living conditions for residents and workers.

Beyond the economic projects, the Uncle Ho Temple inauguration adds a culturally significant site to the urban landscape, serving public demand for cultural activities and tradition education.

The groundbreakings and inaugurations are meant to build momentum celebrating the establishment of Bac Ninh city while accelerating project rollout, pooling investment resources and driving socio-economic development, the provincial People's Committee said.

The series also advances Bac Ninh's push to become a centrally-run municipality with an integrated and modern infrastructure system suited to the next phase of urban and industrial development.

Its People's Committee has asked investors, departments and local authorities to complete all procedures and conditions needed for the groundbreakings and inaugurations, ensuring the projects launch in line with regulations and in a safe, economical and efficient manner./.

VNA
#Bac Ninh #centrally run city #industrial and urban development #social housing #industrial parks Bac Ninh
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

At Carnaval Ha Long 2026. (Photo: VNA)

NA approves establishment of Quang Ninh and Bac Ninh cities

The establishment of Quang Ninh and Bac Ninh is not merely an administrative restructuring, he said, but also aims to reorganise development space, improve local governance models and create a new growth driver for the two localities, the Red River Delta, the northern region and the country as a whole.

Representatives of the Vietnamese Embassy in China and Bac Ninh province at the seminar in Beijing on August 21. (Photo: VNA)

Bac Ninh seeks to attract Chinese investors to high-tech industries

With strengths in technology, manufacturing and new energy, Chinese companies have considerable room to expand investment in Vietnam. Meanwhile, Bac Ninh's strategic location, well-developed infrastructure and dynamic policies make it an attractive destination for Chinese investors.

See more

Some of the suspects arrested in the case (Photo: Quang Ninh city's Public Security Department)

Quang Ninh police bust 38.4 million USD transnational cybercrime ring

Quang Ninh city's Public Security Department warned individuals, agencies and businesses not to publicly disclose or provide personal information or bank account details on social media, and urged organisations and businesses to strictly comply with regulations on protecting customers’ personal data.

Teachers and children at Hoa Hong Kindergarten in Ha Giang 2 ward, Tuyen Quang province (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam to provide tuition support for preschoolers

Eligible children will be entitled to tuition exemptions, reductions or support, assistance with learning costs and other benefits in accordance with laws on education, children, people with disabilities, ethnic affairs and social assistance.

More than 100 delegates, including nearly 30 delegates from countries in Asia and Africa, attend the event. (Photo courtesy of the ActionAid)

Ecological agriculture for sustainable future

The workshop “Ecological agriculture for a sustainable future”, organised by ActionAid International in Vietnam, emphasised that women and young people must be the subjects and leaders of change, rather than merely participants or beneficiaries.

International delegates attend the 7th national congress of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations in Hanoi on September 14. (Photo: VNA)

Phan Anh Son re-elected VUFO president

For the 2026–2031 term, the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) will follow the motto “Proactive adaptation, creative breakthroughs, practical effectiveness”.

Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra encourages the staff of the Centre for DNA Identification. (Photo: VNA)

Identifying martyrs’ remains requires whole political system’s efforts: Deputy PM

Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra inspected the practical implementation of DNA identification technology at the Centre for DNA Identification under the Institute of Biology of the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology, and the Military Institute of Forensic Medicine under the Military Medical Department of the Ministry of National Defence on September 14.

Doan Duc Hao, Director of the Department of Youth Affairs and Gender Equality under the Ministry of Home Affairs, speaks at a working session with a 16-member delegation of young Korean civil servants in Hanoi on September 14, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, RoK promote cooperation, youth’s role

Le Thi Viet Lam, Deputy Director of the Department of International Cooperation under the Ministry of Science and Technology, said Vietnam wishes to continue building an ecosystem that connects the State, research institutes, universities and businesses, enabling them to share resources and create value. This is also an area in which Vietnam is interested in learning from Korean experience.

To operate Metro Line No. 1 (Ben Thanh–Suoi Tien), Ho Chi Minh City Urban Railway Company No. 1 (HURC1) currently employs 700 people to keep nearly 200 train trips running each day. (Photo: nhandan.vn)

Ho Chi Minh City addresses manpower shortage for urban railway development

Under the human resources training scheme serving the development of the urban railway network approved by the municipal People’s Committee, the city will need around 70,000 workers by 2030 to support investment in and development of its metro system, including project management personnel, operations and maintenance staff, engineers, technical workers, consultants and designers.

VBUK Vice Chairman Trinh Ngoc Cuong speaks at the ceremony to launch a publication marking VBUK's 20th anniversary,(Photo: VNA)

Resolution No.23: Vietnamese community in UK looks toward homeland

Politburo Resolution No. 23 calls for stronger links among overseas Vietnamese through sustainable networks connecting experts, intellectuals, entrepreneurs and young people. Each entrepreneur and professional can thus become a bridge, ensuring that despite being half a world away, the Vietnamese community remains closely connected to the homeland.

NA President Tran Thanh Man presents the Labour Hero title to BRG Group Chairwoman and Standing Vice Chairwoman of SeABank’s Board of Directors Nguyen Thi Nga (Photo: VNA)

NA President attends ceremony honouring BRG Group, SeABank

As Vietnam enters a new development phase, with a target of double-digit growth and strategic milestones in 2030 and 2045, National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man called on BRG Group and SeABank to build on their established foundations and effectively implement major Party, National Assembly and Government policies on socio-economic development.