War martyrs' remains, artifacts discovered at mass grave in Da Nang

Da Nang (VNA) – The Military Command of central Da Nang city on September 15 began excavating and recovering the remains from a mass grave in Go Cao hamlet, Thu Bon commune, where 17 war martyrs are believed to have been buried.

The remains had been discovered during construction and re-buried there by Vo Dinh The, a local resident who has personally cared for the grave since 1988.

During the excavation, the team found various artifacts, including parachute cord, hammock fabric, a leather wallet and a toothbrush, along with other traces. The findings largely corresponded with The’s account of how the remains were discovered, recovered and reburied nearly 40 years ago.

According to The, in 1988, while a construction project was being carried out in Hiep Duc in what was then Quang Nam province, machinery exposed a number of human remains. Upon discovering them, he and several local residents voluntarily recovered and re-buried the remains on his family’s land in Thu Bon commune. They subsequently built a grave and held annual incense-offering ceremonies.

Based on the information provided, the Da Nang Military Command promptly conducted verification, cross-checked relevant records, and met with witnesses and former soldiers who had fought in the Hiep Duc area. Initial information indicates that the remains may belong to special operations officers and soldiers of Division 2 under Military Region 5 who died in combat in 1970.

After the recovery is completed, the remains will be transferred to the Martyrs Cemetery of Hiep Duc commune. A memorial service and reburial ceremony are scheduled for September 17.

Relevant authorities will continue to complete the dossiers, verify information and work to identify the martyrs./.