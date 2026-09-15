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Quang Ninh police bust 38.4 million USD transnational cybercrime ring

Quang Ninh city's Public Security Department warned individuals, agencies and businesses not to publicly disclose or provide personal information or bank account details on social media, and urged organisations and businesses to strictly comply with regulations on protecting customers’ personal data.

Some of the suspects arrested in the case (Photo: Quang Ninh city's Public Security Department)
Some of the suspects arrested in the case (Photo: Quang Ninh city's Public Security Department)

Hanoi (VNA) – Quang Ninh city's Department of Public Security, in coordination with the Ministry of Public Security’s Department of Cybersecurity and Hi-tech Crime Prevention (A05), has dismantled a major criminal ring involved in online fraud, illegal trading of personal data and money laundering, with the amount of money fraudulently appropriated estimated at over 1 trillion VND (38.4 million USD).

​In early February, police received reports from eight citizens who had been defrauded of more than 160 million VND in total. Investigation showed the cases were linked to a professional transnational criminal ring operating in cyberspace.

Police established a special task force and worked with the A05 to investigate the network. Twenty-one suspects were arrested on charges of fraud and appropriation of property; using computer networks, telecommunications networks and electronic devices to appropriate property; money laundering; and illegally trading bank account information.

Authorities seized 83 mobile phones, seven computers, 266 million VND in cash and 3,353.07 USDT, a digital cryptocurrency pegged to the US dollar.

Initial investigations found that the suspects had defrauded thousands of victims nationwide, appropriating more than 1 trillion VND in total.

The suspects purchased personal information from people through Telegram groups, classified the data and used it to approach potential victims and devise detailed fraud schemes. They frequently rented apartments, homestays and houses in urban and tourist areas as operational bases, regularly changing locations and moving between provinces to evade law enforcement.

Quang Ninh city's public security department warned individuals, agencies and businesses not to publicly disclose or provide personal information or bank account details on social media, and urged organisations and businesses to strictly comply with regulations on protecting customers’ personal data.

Residents are advised to remain vigilant and report suspicious groups staying briefly at homestays or apartments, particularly those frequently changing locations or using unusually large numbers of electronic devices simultaneously.

People should also keep abreast of new scams and criminal tactics to better protect themselves, the department said./.

VNA
#Quang Ninh #transnational cybercrime #online fraud #high-tech crime Quang Ninh
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