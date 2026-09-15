Society

Vietnam to provide tuition support for preschoolers

Eligible children will be entitled to tuition exemptions, reductions or support, assistance with learning costs and other benefits in accordance with laws on education, children, people with disabilities, ethnic affairs and social assistance.

Teachers and children at Hoa Hong Kindergarten in Ha Giang 2 ward, Tuyen Quang province (Photo: VNA)
Teachers and children at Hoa Hong Kindergarten in Ha Giang 2 ward, Tuyen Quang province (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam will prioritise investment and ensure the necessary conditions to provide universal preschool education for children aged 5–6.

Deputy Prime Minister Le Tien Chau, on behalf of the Government, has signed Decree No. 353/2026/ND-CP on universal preschool education for children aged 5–6, compulsory education and illiteracy eradication.

Under the decree, the policy applies to those in the 5–6 age group who have not yet completed the preschool education programme. The programme is the one promulgated by the Minister of Education and Training and will be delivered through educational institutions within the national education system and those under the armed forces in accordance with the law.

The State will prioritise investment and ensure the necessary resources and conditions for the policy's implementation. Eligible children will be entitled to tuition exemptions, reductions or support, assistance with learning costs and other benefits in accordance with laws on education, children, people with disabilities, ethnic affairs and social assistance.

Teachers, educational institution managers and other personnel assigned or mobilised to implement the programme will receive benefits and policy support commensurate with their positions, duties and working locations, in accordance with regulations governing teachers, cadres, civil servants, public employees and workers.

The decree also encourages agencies, organisations, businesses, residential communities, international organisations, foreigners and Vietnamese people residing overseas to invest in, sponsor, provide aid for or otherwise support universal preschool education, compulsory education and illiteracy eradication. Those making such contributions will be entitled to incentive and preferential policies under relevant regulations on education, investment, taxation, land, sponsorship and aid.

vnanet_potal-tu-nghi-quyet-cua-y-dang-den-dong-sua-nang-tam-voc-tre-em-vung-mo-8854898.jpg
Teachers and children at Sao Bien Private Kindergarten in Ha Long ward, Quang Ninh province. (Photo:VNA).

For recognition purposes, an individual is considered to have met the standard upon completing the preschool education programme for the 5–6 age group.

At the commune level, at least 95 percent of children in the age group must attend preschool, with the threshold set at 90 percent in communes facing extremely difficult socio-economic conditions. Each year, at least 85 percent must complete the programme, or 80 percent in such disadvantaged communes.

At the provincial level, at least 90 percent of communes must be recognised as meeting the standards.

The decree will take effect on November 1, 2026./.

VNA
#Nghị quyết 71 #Giáo Dục #Đào Tạo #NQ 71 #preschoolers #tuition support #education #niversal preschool education #children aged 5–6
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