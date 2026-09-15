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Vietnam’s traditional Mid-Autumn lanterns wow visitors

The exhibition at 22 Hang Buom Street offers visitors a chance to discover rare traditional lanterns and toys as part of Hanoi’s Full Moon Festival activities.

#Hanoi #Mid-Autumn #Lanterns #visitors #Full Moon Festival #Vietnam
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