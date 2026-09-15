Quang Ninh connects heritage sites to boost autumn-winter tourism

Quang Ninh (VNA) – As the 2026 autumn-winter tourism season gets under way, the northern coastal city of Quang Ninh is rolling out a series of distinctive cultural, sports and tourism activities aimed at connecting heritage values, extending visitors’ stays and increasing their spending.



A highlight of this year’s autumn-winter tourism season is the Yen Tu festival 2026, featuring a wide range of events such as Mid-Autumn Festival celebrations, a Chinese chess tournament, the Yen Tu Heritage Marathon and the Yen Tu Ultra Trail race.



Pham Xuan Thanh, Vice Chairman of the Yen Tu ward People’s Committee, said the festival would bring into sharper focus the value of the Yen Tu world cultural heritage through a diverse range of experiential tours held at fixed times each day.



To create stronger links among heritage sites, Quang Ninh’s tourism sector has launched the “Ha Long Bay-Yen Tu heritage passport” programme. The programme connects a chain of destinations, including the Ha Long Bay world natural heritage site, the Yen Tu-Vinh Nghiem-Con Son, Kiep Bac complex of monuments and scenic landscapes, the Bach Dang historical site, the Quang Ninh Museum and traditional craft villages. Shifting from individual sightseeing visits to route-based experiences will enable visitors to fully explore the region’s cultural values while also enjoying special offers on services, cuisine and OCOP products.



In the fourth quarter of 2026, the city will continue to organise a number of major programmes, including the Quang Ninh (Vietnam)-Guangxi (China) cultural and culinary exchange programme, the Quang Ninh food festival, international marathon races and a countdown programme to welcome the New Year 2027.



Alongside the major events, Quang Ninh is stepping up a campaign promoting one distinctive tourism product of each local commune, ward and special administrative zone, It is also developing green and community-based tourism to reduce seasonality and expand the tourism space.



The municipal Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism said the city would intensify promotion in key markets such as China, the Republic of Korea and India, while welcoming domestic and foreign famtrip and presstrip groups to survey tourism products.



It aims to welcome 23 million visitors and earn more than 70 trillion VND (2.7 billion USD) in tourism revenue this year./.

VNA