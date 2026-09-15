Hanoi Autumn Festival 2026 to highlight capital’s seasonal charm

Hanoi (VNA) – The Hanoi Autumn Festival 2026, themed “Hanoi Autumn – Journey of Emotions”, is expected to highlight the capital’s autumn charm through spaces showcasing its heritage, arts, cuisine and cultural experiences.

​Organised by the municipal Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the festival, scheduled for September 25–27, aims to promote Hanoi as an attractive autumn destination, stimulate tourism demand and contribute to local economic growth.

Covering about 5,000 sq.m, it will feature exhibition booths, festival and experience spaces, decorative settings and supporting facilities, along with activities held in communes and wards across the city.

Activities will be arranged in nine main spaces, creating an experiential journey through heritage, tourism, traditional craft villages, culture, cuisine, arts and international exchanges.

The Hanoi heritage space will recreate images of “old Hanoi” and its distinctive autumn scenery, including the Old Quarter, Hoan Kiem Lake and streets lined with yellow-leaved trees. It will also display documents and images of the capital’s cultural heritage, historical sites and scenic attractions.

Mapping technology will recreate destinations such as The Huc Bridge, Doan Mon Gate, the Thang Long Imperial Citadel, Huong Pagoda, Ba Vi and Soc Son, as well as Duong Lam ancient village. Traditional art performances will also be arranged in this space.

Meanwhile, the tourism and experience space will showcase distinctive tourism products, tours and routes, with a focus on autumn offerings. Visitors can explore via smart tourism maps, QR codes, LED screens and virtual and augmented reality (VR/AR). Besides, tourism businesses, accommodation providers and airlines will have opportunities to connect with visitors to advertise and sell their products.

The traditional craft village and community culture space will introduce traditional villages such as Bat Trang, Van Phuc and Duong Lam, with demonstrations and hands-on activities including pottery making, silk weaving, and making conical hats.

The cuisine space will introduce signature dishes, particularly autumn delicacies such as com (young green rice flakes), mooncakes, lotus-scented tea, pho, bun thang and bun cha, alongside cooking demonstrations and exchanges with artisans and chefs.

The culture, sports and tourism space will display publications, documents, images and communications products promoting Hanoi’s heritage, destinations, craft villages and major cultural and sporting events.

Other spaces will feature an art exhibition themed “Hanoi Autumn”, arts and creative activities, and tourism promotion by other localities and countries.

Traditional and contemporary art performances, mini-shows, street arts, folk games, cultural workshops, photo opportunities and creative experiences will be held throughout the festival.

The main venue will be Thong Nhat Park in Hai Ba Trung ward, with activities also taking place at several other locations across the city./.