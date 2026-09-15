Culture - Sports

Hanoi Autumn Festival 2026 to highlight capital’s seasonal charm

Organised by the municipal Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the festival, scheduled for September 25–27, aims to promote Hanoi as an attractive autumn destination, stimulate tourism demand and contribute to local economic growth.

Hanoi is considered most beautiful in autumn. (Illustrative photo: VNA)
Hanoi is considered most beautiful in autumn. (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Hanoi Autumn Festival 2026, themed “Hanoi Autumn – Journey of Emotions”, is expected to highlight the capital’s autumn charm through spaces showcasing its heritage, arts, cuisine and cultural experiences.

​Organised by the municipal Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the festival, scheduled for September 25–27, aims to promote Hanoi as an attractive autumn destination, stimulate tourism demand and contribute to local economic growth.

Covering about 5,000 sq.m, it will feature exhibition booths, festival and experience spaces, decorative settings and supporting facilities, along with activities held in communes and wards across the city.

Activities will be arranged in nine main spaces, creating an experiential journey through heritage, tourism, traditional craft villages, culture, cuisine, arts and international exchanges.

The Hanoi heritage space will recreate images of “old Hanoi” and its distinctive autumn scenery, including the Old Quarter, Hoan Kiem Lake and streets lined with yellow-leaved trees. It will also display documents and images of the capital’s cultural heritage, historical sites and scenic attractions.

Mapping technology will recreate destinations such as The Huc Bridge, Doan Mon Gate, the Thang Long Imperial Citadel, Huong Pagoda, Ba Vi and Soc Son, as well as Duong Lam ancient village. Traditional art performances will also be arranged in this space.

Meanwhile, the tourism and experience space will showcase distinctive tourism products, tours and routes, with a focus on autumn offerings. Visitors can explore via smart tourism maps, QR codes, LED screens and virtual and augmented reality (VR/AR). Besides, tourism businesses, accommodation providers and airlines will have opportunities to connect with visitors to advertise and sell their products.

The traditional craft village and community culture space will introduce traditional villages such as Bat Trang, Van Phuc and Duong Lam, with demonstrations and hands-on activities including pottery making, silk weaving, and making conical hats.

The cuisine space will introduce signature dishes, particularly autumn delicacies such as com (young green rice flakes), mooncakes, lotus-scented tea, pho, bun thang and bun cha, alongside cooking demonstrations and exchanges with artisans and chefs.

The culture, sports and tourism space will display publications, documents, images and communications products promoting Hanoi’s heritage, destinations, craft villages and major cultural and sporting events.

Other spaces will feature an art exhibition themed “Hanoi Autumn”, arts and creative activities, and tourism promotion by other localities and countries.

Traditional and contemporary art performances, mini-shows, street arts, folk games, cultural workshops, photo opportunities and creative experiences will be held throughout the festival.

The main venue will be Thong Nhat Park in Hai Ba Trung ward, with activities also taking place at several other locations across the city./.

VNA
#Văn hóa soi đường #NQ 80 #Hệ giá trị Việt_ 1 #Hanoi Autumn Festival 2026 #seasonal charm #Hanoi autumn #Hanoi tourism Ha Noi
Follow VietnamPlus

Culture guiding the way

Resolution in action

Related News

A spectacular fireworks display at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Thang Long – Hanoi Festival 2026 opens

The second Thang Long – Hanoi Festival 2026, themed “Heritage Flow,” kicked off on the night of September 11. It aims to bring traditional cultural values ​​closer to the public, expand international exchange, and contribute to the development of Hanoi's cultural industries.

See more

Saxophonist Quyen Van Minh is the brand ambassador of Hanoi Jazztival 2026. (Photo courtesy of the artist)

Hanoi Jazztival 2026 seeks to expand space for Vietnamese jazz

A festival of this scale can provide more performance opportunities while enabling Vietnamese and international musicians and artists from different generations to meet, learn and connect. It can also bring jazz closer to audiences who may regard it as difficult to appreciate or suited only to a niche audience.

Delegates at the launch ceremony of the photography contest “Global Eyes on Da Nang” at APEC Park on September 10 (Photo: VNA.)

Photo contest highlights Da Nang through international eyes

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Nguyen Thi Anh Thi, Vice Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Committee and head of the contest’s organising committee, said the competition aims to showcase diverse perspectives from the foreign community, diplomatic missions, international organisations, press agencies, professional and amateur photographers, and visitors.

The Vietnamese delegation attends the 46th session of the World Heritage Committee in July 2024. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi to host Asia-Pacific dialogue on heritage, authenticity

The event aims to provide an international scientific forum for further research, exchanges and discussions on authenticity in world heritage conservation, in close connection with the outstanding universal value, integrity and cultural values of heritage elements.

Materials on President Ho Chi Minh are on display as part of the series of events honouring President Ho Chi Minh in Kunming, China (Photo published by VNA)

President Ho Chi Minh relic site opens exhibition in China marking 76 years of diplomatic ties

The centerpiece exhibition features more than 100 documents, materials and photos, some made public for the first time. It highlights President Ho Chi Minh’s life, career and revolutionary activities in China and his close ties with Chinese revolutionaries, intellectuals and people, underscoring the formation, cultivation and continuation of Vietnam-China friendship across periods.

Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra delivers a speech at the ceremony in Hanoi on September 9 to see off the Vietnamese sports delegation to the 20th Asian Games (ASIAD 20) in Japan. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese sports delegation leaves for ASIAD 20 in Japan

The Vietnamese delegation comprises 496 members, including athletes, coaches, experts, officials, doctors and medical staff. The teams will depart in several groups depending on their competition schedules, with the largest group expected to leave on September 16. The squad has set a target of winning at least four gold medals at ASIAD 20.

A performance by the Ruby’s Dance Crew at a celebration of Vietnam's National Day in Hong Kong (Photo: VNA)

Artist helps Vietnamese culture shine in Hong Kong

Teaching traditional dance and songs to children growing up overseas has never been easy. Differences in living environments and ways of thinking, together with pronunciation influenced by the local language, mean that the children need more time to grasp rhythms and pronounce Vietnamese correctly.

A musical performance at the Vietnamese Cultural Festival in Asahikawa, Hokkaido (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese Cultural Festival brings people together in Japan

Over the two days, the festival featured a range of cultural, artistic and community activities, including a Japanese speech contest for Vietnamese participants, quizzes on Japanese law, culture and history, a Japanese karaoke contest, art performances and Yosakoi exchanges.

Vietnamese Consul General in Perth Pham Hai Anh delivers the opening remarks at the festival. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese Lantern Festival connects cultures in Darwin

This year’s festival showcased the waterways, boats and monkey bridges of the Mekong Delta, along with handicrafts made from coconut leaves, bringing the distinctive character of Vietnam’s southern region to life through decorations, interactive activities and artistic performances.

Top 6 contestants of 73rd Miss World pageant (Photo: VNA)

Miss World 2026 promotes Vietnamese culture, tourism

On September 4-5 alone, Khanh Hoa welcomed around 95,000 visitors staying overnight, including approximately 38,000 international visitors, highlighting the event’s considerable appeal and the province’s image as a safe, attractive and welcoming destination.