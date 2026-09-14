Vietnamese toy figurines, lacquerware ‘tell stories’ at BRICS Bazaar 2026

New Delhi (VNA) – Vietnam has brought its distinctive lacquerware and to he (toy figurines) to BRICS Bazaar 2026 in India, which brings together outstanding handicrafts from 18 BRICS member and partner countries.



At the handicraft experience corner of the Vietnamese pavilion, jointly organised by the country’s Embassy in India and artisans, visitors are frequently heard expressing their admiration.



Speaking to a Vietnam News Agency correspondent at the fair, artisan Dang Dinh Thuong, who has nearly 30 years of experience making to he, said: “When I brought the products here, people were very surprised and excited because of their vivid colours and eye-catching appearance.”



Tran Anh Tuan, a lecturer specialising in lacquer at the Vietnam University of Industrial Fine Arts, said: “I made two works – one depicting Hanoi’s Hoan Kiem Lake and the other featuring a symbol of BRICS 2026.” Art enthusiasts were pleasantly surprised to discover that creating a glossy, mirror-like lacquer painting with such rich artistic depth involves Vietnamese artisans undertaking dozens of meticulous preparation stages over several months.



With the theme “Crafting Culture, Connecting People”, BRICS Bazaar 2026 vividly demonstrates the soft power of nations through cultural exchanges and the promotion of distinctive folk-art products to international audiences.



Originally, Vietnamese toy figurines, made from glutinous rice flour, were used as offerings in worship and therefore often took the form of animals such as peacocks, chickens, buffaloes, cows, pigs and fish. Today, artisans also create a wide variety of forms, including the 12 animals of the Vietnamese zodiac and children’s favourite characters such as Aladdin, Doraemon and Pokémon.



Vietnamese lacquerware comes in a wide range of designs and forms, from home décor to jewellery. The pieces often vividly depict the country’s landscapes, culture and everyday life./.

VNA