Politics

Embassy seeks to boost Vietnam–RoK cooperation in semiconductors, electronics

Key topics discussed included the stages of the value chain Vietnam should focus on attracting, the requirements Korean companies have for expanding production, opportunities for bilateral cooperation in technology, research and development, and human resources, as well as strategies for Vietnamese firms to strengthen their access to supply chains.

Vietnamese Ambassador to the Republic of Korea Vu Ho (second from right) chairs the roundtable with nearly 30 Korean semiconductor and electronics companies in Seoul on September 15, 2026. (Photo: VNA)
Vietnamese Ambassador to the Republic of Korea Vu Ho (second from right) chairs the roundtable with nearly 30 Korean semiconductor and electronics companies in Seoul on September 15, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Seoul (VNA) – The Vietnamese Embassy in the Republic of Korea (RoK), on September 15, held a roundtable with nearly 30 Korean semiconductor and electronics companies, including many suppliers to Samsung, SK and LG.

The event was also attended by representatives of several RoK ministries, agencies and organisations involved in investment, trade and technology promotion. The Vietnamese side included Viglacera Corporation, along with relevant associations, businesses and organisations.

Key topics discussed included the stages of the value chain Vietnam should focus on attracting, the requirements Korean companies have for expanding production, opportunities for bilateral cooperation in technology, research and development, and human resources, as well as strategies for Vietnamese firms to strengthen their access to supply chains.

In his opening remarks, Vietnamese Ambassador to the RoK Vu Ho stressed that Vietnam is not merely seeking to attract more factories. Rather, it wants projects that bring new technologies, train engineers, establish research and development activities, and enable more Vietnamese businesses to join supply chains.

Discussions at the roundtable focused on investment locations, industrial park infrastructure, a stable power supply, technical personnel, incentive policies, and the potential for connections with Vietnamese partners. Many Korean companies shared interest in expanding production and research and development, as well as exploring opportunities to participate in projects in Vietnam. The participation of Viglacera, together with Vietnamese technology companies, associations and promotion organisations, helped directly connect investors’ needs with domestic production locations, infrastructure, human resources and partners.

Ho stressed that the embassy will continue to provide information and connect businesses with Vietnamese ministries, sectors, localities, industrial parks and partners, while following up on proposals raised at the roundtable to promote feasible projects.

Vietnam regards the RoK as a priority partner in developing high-tech industries and wants Korean investment to become increasingly linked with technology transfer, human resources development, and enhanced capacity among Vietnamese suppliers, the ambassador said.

The value of the roundtable lies not in the number of business cards exchanged on the day, but in the projects, contracts and partnerships that continue to develop after the meeting. It provides a direct channel for businesses from the two countries to explore new opportunities together, thereby contributing to the deepening of the comprehensive strategic partnership between Vietnam and the RoK./.

VNA
#CPTPP #NQ 59 #HNNG 33_2 #Vietnam–RoK cooperation #semiconductors #electronics #Vietnamese Embassy in RoK Korea (RoK) Vietnam
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