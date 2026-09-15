Politics

Vietnam-Slovakia strategic partnership ushers in new chapter

With strong political determination, complementary economies and concrete mechanisms of action, the Vietnam-Slovakia strategic partnership is expected to generate substantive progress, particularly in economy, science, technology and innovation, contributing to peace, stability and prosperity in the region and the world.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (first, right) and his Slovak counterpart Robert Fico (first, left) witness the signing of an MoU between the Commission for Standards, Metrology and Quality of Vietnam (STAMEQ) and the Office of Standards, Metrology and Testing (UNMS) of Slovakia in Hanoi on April 13, 2026. (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (first, right) and his Slovak counterpart Robert Fico (first, left) witness the signing of an MoU between the Commission for Standards, Metrology and Quality of Vietnam (STAMEQ) and the Office of Standards, Metrology and Testing (UNMS) of Slovakia in Hanoi on April 13, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The official visit to Vietnam by Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico from April 12-14, 2026 marked an important milestone as the two countries adopted a Joint Statement upgrading their relations to a strategic partnership.

This was also the first visit to Vietnam by a senior European Union (EU) leader since Vietnam-EU relations were elevated to a comprehensive strategic partnership in January 2025. The new framework represents Vietnam’s 12th strategic partnership.

Building on nearly 80 years of traditional friendship since 1950, the upgraded ties open a new chapter aimed at making bilateral cooperation deeper, more substantive and more breakthrough-oriented, bringing practical benefits to people and businesses in both countries.

Prime Ministers Le Minh Hung and Robert Fico agreed to direct the two countries' foreign ministries to formulate a concrete action plan to implement the new framework.

During the visit, the two sides exchanged or signed six cooperation documents covering politics and diplomacy, defence and defence industry, culture, nuclear energy, standards and metrology, and local-level cooperation, along with more than 10 business agreements in energy, healthcare, tourism, manufacturing, industrial infrastructure and shipbuilding.

The Vietnam-Slovakia Business Forum, which drew hundreds of businesses, also created momentum for practical cooperation.

Economic, trade and investment ties as a central pillar

Bilateral trade reached about 1.78 billion USD in 2025. Although Vietnam is Slovakia’s largest trading partner in Southeast Asia, the figure remains below the two countries’ potential.

Both sides have identified economic, trade and investment cooperation as a key pillar, with a goal of doubling two-way trade by leveraging the complementary strengths of their economies and building joint value chains targeting regional and global markets.

Priority areas include automobile manufacturing, electronics, mechanical engineering, specialised machinery, transport, pharmaceuticals, energy, including nuclear energy for peaceful purposes and renewables, green technology and sustainable green transition.

The two countries will make full use of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) to connect supply and logistics chains and facilitate market access for goods from both countries. They also seek to create an open, fair and transparent investment environment and encourage private investment.

The Intergovernmental Committee on Economic Cooperation will be strengthened, with the possible establishment of specialised subcommittees. Slovakia is ready to share experience and cooperate in nuclear energy development, finance and “lighthouse” projects.

Science, technology and digital transformation as breakthroughs

Science and technology, innovation and digital transformation are among the key areas for realising the strategic partnership. The two sides will support research and technology transfer among universities, research institutes and businesses, while encouraging technology firms and innovation funds to participate.

Key areas include artificial intelligence, semiconductors, robotics, automation, quantum technology, data science, information technology, fintech, high-tech agriculture and advanced digital solutions.

The two countries will share experience in developing national science, technology and innovation policies and strengthen high-quality human resources through exchanges of experts, lecturers and students and scholarships, and joint projects. Education and training cooperation will also be aligned with emerging labour-market needs.

Cooperation potential also extends to defence and security, renewable energy, climate-change response, healthcare, high-tech agriculture, culture and tourism, and people-to-people exchanges. Slovakia recognised the Vietnamese community as its 14th ethnic minority in June 2023.

To advance cooperation in defence and security industries, Vietnamese deputy defence and public security ministers led delegations to Slovakia for working visits in May and June 2026.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam has highlighted orientations for promoting economic, technological, energy and digital transformation cooperation and people-to-people exchanges in line with the new framework. Slovakia considers Vietnam its most important partner in Southeast Asia and one of its three largest partners in Asia.

With strong political determination, complementary economies and concrete mechanisms of action, the Vietnam-Slovakia strategic partnership is expected to generate substantive progress, particularly in economy, science, technology and innovation, contributing to peace, stability and prosperity in the region and the world./.

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