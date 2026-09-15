Politics

☀️ Morning digest on September 15

The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

☀️ Morning digest on September 15

Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam has called for clearer rules governing Party members engaged in private business, saying the new regulations should encourage lawful economic activity and help mobilise resources for national development.

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General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam chairs the working session with the Party Central Committee's Commission for Policy and Strategy in Hanoi on September 14 to discuss a draft project on new regulations concerning Party members engaged in the private sector. (Photo: VNA)

The top leader made the request while chairing a working session with the Party Central Committee's Commission for Policy and Strategy in Hanoi on September 14 to discuss a draft project on new regulations concerning Party members engaged in the private sector. Read full story

- King of Thailand Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua and Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana arrived in Hanoi on September 14, beginning their three-day State visit to Vietnam at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and his spouse.

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King of Thailand Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua and Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana arrive in Hanoi on September 14. (Photo: VNA)

At Noi Bai International Airport, the Thai King and Queen were welcomed by Chairman of the Presidential Office Le Khanh Hai, Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Vu Dai Thang, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Dang Hoang Giang, and Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Pham Viet Hung. Read full story

- Politburo Member and Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung and Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar co-chaired the 19th session of the Vietnam - India Joint Commission Meeting on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technological Cooperation.

Trung congratulated India on the successful hosting of the 18th BRICS Summit. He thanked the Indian Government and the Ministry of External Affairs for their warm reception extended to General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam during his highly successful State visit in May 2026, as well as to Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and the Vietnamese delegation during their successful working trip to India for the BRICS Summit and bilateral activities. Read full story

- Identifying the remains of Vietnam's war martyrs is an incredibly challenging task that demands perseverance, resources, and the united efforts of the entire political system, according to Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra.

Tra, who is head of the National Steering Committee for the Search, Collection and Identification of Martyrs’ Remains (Steering Committee 515), inspected the practical implementation of DNA identification technology at the Centre for DNA Identification under the Institute of Biology of the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology, and the Military Institute of Forensic Medicine under the Military Medical Department of the Ministry of National Defence on September 14. Read full story

- Phan Anh Son has been re-elected President of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) for the 2026–2031 term at the union’s 7th National Congress in Hanoi on September 14.

The congress also elected a 97-member Executive Committee for the new term. The committee then elected a 22-member Standing Committee and a five-member Inspection Committee. Read full story

- VinFast announced that it delivered 20,161 electric vehicles of various models to customers in Vietnam in August 2026, bringing its year-to-date sales to 154,073 vehicles.

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Leading VinFast’s electric vehicle lineup in August is the VF 3, a nationwide favorite among Vietnamese consumers, with 6,453 units delivered to customers, bringing its year-to-date total to 35,798 vehicles. (Photo: VNA)

Maintaining monthly deliveries above 20,000 units despite August coinciding with the seventh lunar month (traditionally a low season in Vietnam, as many people tend to avoid major undertakings) further underscores the strong appeal of electric vehicles and VinFast’s clear leadership in Vietnam’s automotive market for 24 consecutive months. Read full story

- The Vietnam Festival 2026 in Kanagawa has opened in Yokohama, Kanagawa prefecture, Japan, bringing Vietnamese and Japanese people together through culture, cuisine, and people-to-people exchanges.

Held under the theme “Connecting Hearts, Looking to the Future”, the festival aims to promote mutual understanding and deepen cooperation between Vietnam and Kanagawa prefecture. Read full story

- Vietnam's tourism industry is racing ahead, with international arrivals hitting new highs, but the sector is facing a growing shortage of skilled workers, from hotel staff and chefs to foreign-language guides and senior managers.

The country welcomed nearly 16 million international visitors in the first eight months of 2026, up 14.4% year-on-year, driving up demand across hotels, travel companies, transport, restaurants and tourist attractions./. Read full story

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