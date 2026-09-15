Politics

Vietnamese ambassador presents credentials to Algerian President

Vietnam and Algeria, despite their geographical distance, share longstanding ties, particularly during their struggles for national independence. Vietnam was among the first countries to establish diplomatic relations with Algeria on October 28, 1962, shortly after Algeria gained independence.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Algeria Vu Duy Long presents his credentials to Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on September 14. (Photo: VNA)
Vietnamese Ambassador to Algeria Vu Duy Long presents his credentials to Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on September 14. (Photo: VNA)

Algiers (VNA) – Vietnamese Ambassador to Algeria Vu Duy Long presented his credentials to Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune at the Presidential Palace in Algiers on September 14.

At a subsequent courtesy meeting with President Tebboune, Long said he was honoured to assume the post and pledged to make every effort during his tenure to strengthen the traditional friendship between the two countries, particularly concretising and effectively implementing the Vietnam-Algeria Strategic Partnership.

The diplomat conveyed greetings from high-ranking Vietnamese leaders and thanked President Tebboune for his continued attention to bilateral relations, particularly in politics-diplomacy, defence-security, economy, trade, energy and agriculture; as well as to the Vietnamese community living and working in Algeria.

Following the meeting, Long gave a brief statement to the local press.

Vietnam and Algeria, despite their geographical distance, share longstanding ties, particularly during their struggles for national independence. Vietnam was among the first countries to establish diplomatic relations with Algeria on October 28, 1962, shortly after Algeria gained independence.

Vietnam opened its embassy in Algiers in November 1962, while Algeria established its embassy in Hanoi in April 1968. The two sides agreed to elevate their relations to a Strategic Partnership during Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s official visit to Algeria in November last year./.​

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