Key leader highlights important tasks in Party building

Hanoi (VNA) – Politburo Member and Permanent Member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Dr Tran Cam Tu on September 15 highlighted key tasks and solutions for building a clean and comprehensively strong Party capable of fulfilling its leadership and ruling mission in the new development era.



Speaking at the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics in Hanoi, he delivered a thematic presentation titled “Building a clean and comprehensively strong Party that embodies morality and civility, capable of fulfilling its leadership and ruling mission in the new development era.”



This was part of a refresher course for members of the 14th Party Central Committee, the second course of its kind, jointly organised by the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Organisation and the academy from September 14 to 19, with 95 participants.



The leader said the Party building covers four key areas: political, ideological and ethical work, and organisation and personnel. These areas are closely interconnected and together form a unified whole that determines the Party’s strength and its ability to lead the revolutionary cause.



He noted that the building of the Party and the political system is a “particularly important and regular task” of the Party. Since its establishment, the Party has issued numerous resolutions, regulations and conclusions on building a clean and strong Party and political system, as well as on preventing and combating corruption, wastefulness and other negative phenomena.





Members of the 14th Party Central Committee attend the refresher course from September 14-19. (Photo: VNA)

According to him, the entire Party and political system are now making concerted efforts to implement the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress and the strategic resolutions of the Politburo. The country has entered a new era of development, with a new development model taking shape and four important strategic shifts underway.



These consist of the shifts in the Party and political system building; the organisation of development space and governance of resources; socio-economic development, from growth relying heavily on expanding inputs to development driven by productivity, knowledge, technology and people; and national defence and sustainable development.



He said the resolutions and decisions adopted at the third plenary meeting of the 14th Party Central Committee marked an important shift from reforming the organisational apparatus to improving the governance and operational capacity of the Party and political system.



He stressed the need to thoroughly study the four strategic shifts and apply them in a way matching conditions of each agency, locality and unit. He also invited course participants to share difficulties and concerns arising from their work and put forward proposals for discussion.



Highlighting the Party building orientations set out in the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress, the Secretariat Permanent Member referred to 10 groups of tasks and solutions, with stronger Party building in terms of politics identified as a key priority.



This requires improving the capacity to formulate policies and guidelines in line with objective laws, Vietnam’s realities and global development trends, while ensuring the Party’s comprehensive and unified leadership across all fields. It also demands inheriting, supplementing, and developing the Party’s Platform and Statutes to meet the requirements of national construction, development and defence in the new era.



The leader stressed the need to resolutely address weaknesses in leadership and direction in policy implementation, while strengthening the political mettle, intellectual capacity, role in leading by example and fighting spirit of all-level Party committees and organisations, as well as each official and Party member, particularly key leaders, managers and strategic-level officials at all levels.



He underlined three breakthrough solutions for the coming period: enhancing the Party’s capacity for self-renewal and self-improvement to strengthen its leadership and ruling capacity and reinforce public trust; ensuring the political system’s new organisational model operates smoothly and effectively; and tightening discipline and order, promoting decentralisation while exercising strict and effective power control, particularly through Party inspection, supervision and disciplinary measures.



According to the Permanent Member, building a clean and comprehensively strong Party that embodies morality and civility ultimately means improving the Party’s leadership capacity, ruling capacity and combatant strength.



He described this as a strategic, fundamental and long-term task, as well as an urgent and important one closely linked to the Party’s very existence, the regime’s survival and the country’s development. It must therefore be carried out regularly, continuously, comprehensively and effectively, with decisive action by the entire Party and political system and a strong sense of responsibility among all leaders, officials and Party members.



He placed particular emphasis on building a truly clean and strong contingent of cadres capable of meeting the requirements and fulfilling the tasks of the new period.



“Every official and Party member, especially strategic-level ones, must deeply grasp and effectively implement the viewpoints and guidelines on building a clean and comprehensively strong Party that embodies morality and civility, capable of fulfilling its leadership and ruling mission and successfully implementing the cause of building and firmly defending the socialist Vietnamese Fatherland in the new development era,” the Permanent Member stressed./.