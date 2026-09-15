Politics

☕ Afternoon briefing on September 15

The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

☕ Afternoon briefing on September 15

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam on September 15 requested the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) to set higher requirements for people-to-people diplomacy in the new period, focusing on building deep and well-connected networks capable of mobilising resources.

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General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam speaks at the meeting with the 7th-term Executive Committee the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) on September 15. (Photo: VNA)

The top leader met with representatives of the 7th-term Executive Committee of the union for the 2026–2031 tenure in Hanoi following its seventh National Congress. Read full story

- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and his spouse, Ngo Phuong Ly, hosted an official welcome ceremony for King of Thailand Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua and Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana in Hanoi on the morning of September 15.

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General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (second from right) and his spouse, Ngo Phuong Ly, welcome King of Thailand Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua and Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana in Hanoi on the morning of September 15. (Photo: VNA)

A 21-gun salute was fired from the Thang Long Imperial Citadel to welcome the Thai King and Queen, who are paying a state visit to Vietnam from September 14 to 16. Read full story

- Prime Minister Le Minh Hung attended the opening of the 2026-2027 academic year at the National Defence Academy in Hanoi on September 15, as the school prepares to mark the 50th anniversary of its Traditional Day.

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Prime Minister Le Minh Hung attends the opening of the 2026-2027 academic year at the National Defence Academy in Hanoi on September 15. (Photo: VNA)

For 50 years, the academy has closely followed the Party guidelines, policies and viewpoints, State laws, and orders from the Central Military Commission and Ministry of National Defence. That record, PM Hung said, has let it fulfill all assigned tasks and build a distinct reputation and tradition. Read full story

- Politburo Member and Permanent Member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Dr Tran Cam Tu on September 15 highlighted key tasks and solutions for building a clean and comprehensively strong Party capable of fulfilling its leadership and ruling mission in the new development era.

Speaking at the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics in Hanoi, he delivered a thematic presentation titled “Building a clean and comprehensively strong Party that embodies morality and civility, capable of fulfilling its leadership and ruling mission in the new development era.” Read full story

- Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra ordered relevant forces to speed up the collection of remains’ samples from unidentified fallen soldiers in cemeteries nationwide, setting a November 30 deadline.

Search and recovery of remains will continue, with recovered remains preserved and stored properly pending identification. The goal is to complete DNA testing on 18,000 samples by July 27, 2027, Tra, who is also head of the National Steering Committee for the Search, Collection and Identification of Martyrs’ Remains, told a working session with its standing body in Hanoi on September 14. Read full story

- When digital technology and artificial intelligence (AI) continue to reshape how information is produced, distributed and consumed, digital transformation has become an essential requirement for press agencies.

As the national news agency, the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) is steadily modernising its operations, from infrastructure and data systems to technology application and news production, with the goal of building a modern multimedia news agency operating on digital platforms. Read full story

- The Military Command of central Da Nang city on September 15 began excavating and recovering the remains from a mass grave in Go Cao hamlet, Thu Bon commune, where 17 war martyrs are believed to have been buried.

The remains had been discovered during construction and re-buried there by Vo Dinh The, a local resident who has personally cared for the grave since 1988. Read full story

- Vietnam is targeting 45–50 million international tourist arrivals by 2030, but experts say reaching the ambitious goal will depend on stronger infrastructure, policies, tourism products and growth quality.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has outlined three scenarios for 2027–2030. Under the high-growth scenario, international arrivals would rise 15–18 percent annually to reach 45–50 million, while domestic tourism would reach around 160 million trips. Total tourism revenue is projected at 80–90 billion USD./. Read full story

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