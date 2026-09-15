Culture - Sports

Vietnam leaves strong imprint at Asian cultural festival in Canada

Vietnam’s presence at the event was highlighted through artistic performances and activities promoting Vietnamese tea and coffee. The song “Viet Nam trong toi la” (Vietnam in me) conveyed to Canadian audiences a message of national pride and the beauty of Vietnam and its people.

Members of the organisers set off fireworks to open the Asialicious Carnival 2026. (Photo: VNA)
Members of the organisers set off fireworks to open the Asialicious Carnival 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Ottawa (VNA) – Vietnamese cultural performances, along with the distinctive flavours of Vietnamese tea and coffee, made a strong impression at the Asialicious Carnival 2026 in Toronto, Canada, opening prospects for Vietnam to become a featured theme at next year’s festival.

The annual event, launched in 2019 in Scarborough, brings together diverse immigrant communities through food, music and performing arts, helping promote cultural understanding and social integration.

President of the Federation of Asian Canadians Toronto (FACT) Benny Cheung said the festival aims to provide a platform for Asian communities to showcase their cultural diversity, from traditional cuisine to music and performing arts. She expressed her hope that following Vietnam’s participation this year, the 2027 festival will feature more Vietnamese dishes, products and performances.

Vietnam’s presence at the event was highlighted through artistic performances and activities promoting Vietnamese tea and coffee. The song “Viet Nam trong toi la” (Vietnam in me) conveyed to Canadian audiences a message of national pride and the beauty of Vietnam and its people.

Phan Quynh Trang, President of the Canada-Vietnam Culture and Education Council (CVCEC), said it was the first time a number of Vietnamese products had been showcased at the festival. She noted that the participation of young Vietnamese people also highlighted the role of the younger generation in preserving and promoting national culture in Canada.

Vietnamese Trade Counsellor in Canada Tran Thu Quynh said the festival offers three major opportunities for Vietnam: strengthening cultural connections, directly introducing Vietnamese products to Canadian consumers and promoting trade links.

She noted that the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) provides a favourable foundation for bilateral trade, while Vietnamese products need stronger direct promotion and greater visibility to better meet Canadian consumer preferences.

The Vietnam Trade Office will work with the CVCEC and FACT to expand Vietnamese cultural activities, encourage Vietnamese associations and businesses to join Asialicious Carnival 2027, and connect them with Canadian distributors and retailers./.

VNA
#NQ 59 #Asialicious Carnival 2026 #Canada Canada
Follow VietnamPlus

Resolution in action

International integration

Related News

The Vietnamese delegation poses for a group photo at the third meeting of the Vietnam-Canada Joint Economic Committee (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Canada broaden economic cooperation beyond trade

Vietnam is currently Canada’s largest trading partner in ASEAN. Building on the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), the two countries are expanding bilateral economic ties into higher value-added areas such as clean energy, critical minerals, advanced technology, manufacturing and value-chain linkages.

Vietnamese tea bridges cultures in Canada

Vietnamese tea bridges cultures in Canada

More than an hour’s drive from downtown Toronto, the city of Burlington is filled with music, food and vibrant colours at the Latino Festival 2026. Amid the lively Latin American atmosphere, a Vietnamese tea stall run by artisan Nguyen Ngoc Tuan offers a tranquil space. The stall introduces Vietnamese tea to international visitors in a simple and familiar way, while sharing the Vietnamese spirit of hospitality.

See more

The “Brilliant Vietnam” Cultural Festival, held from June 26–28 in Prague, Czech Republic, attracts a large number of overseas Vietnamese. (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Great National Unity Festival to be held abroad for first time

The festival aims to promote the traditions of the VFF, affirm the value of the great national unity bloc, and strengthen ties between Vietnamese communities abroad and the homeland. It is also intended to foster patriotism and national pride, encourage the preservation of the Vietnamese language and cultural identity, and inspire overseas Vietnamese (OVs) to contribute to national development.

Saxophonist Quyen Van Minh is the brand ambassador of Hanoi Jazztival 2026. (Photo courtesy of the artist)

Hanoi Jazztival 2026 seeks to expand space for Vietnamese jazz

A festival of this scale can provide more performance opportunities while enabling Vietnamese and international musicians and artists from different generations to meet, learn and connect. It can also bring jazz closer to audiences who may regard it as difficult to appreciate or suited only to a niche audience.

A spectacular fireworks display at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Thang Long – Hanoi Festival 2026 opens

The second Thang Long – Hanoi Festival 2026, themed “Heritage Flow,” kicked off on the night of September 11. It aims to bring traditional cultural values ​​closer to the public, expand international exchange, and contribute to the development of Hanoi's cultural industries.

Delegates at the launch ceremony of the photography contest “Global Eyes on Da Nang” at APEC Park on September 10 (Photo: VNA.)

Photo contest highlights Da Nang through international eyes

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Nguyen Thi Anh Thi, Vice Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Committee and head of the contest’s organising committee, said the competition aims to showcase diverse perspectives from the foreign community, diplomatic missions, international organisations, press agencies, professional and amateur photographers, and visitors.

The Vietnamese delegation attends the 46th session of the World Heritage Committee in July 2024. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi to host Asia-Pacific dialogue on heritage, authenticity

The event aims to provide an international scientific forum for further research, exchanges and discussions on authenticity in world heritage conservation, in close connection with the outstanding universal value, integrity and cultural values of heritage elements.

Materials on President Ho Chi Minh are on display as part of the series of events honouring President Ho Chi Minh in Kunming, China (Photo published by VNA)

President Ho Chi Minh relic site opens exhibition in China marking 76 years of diplomatic ties

The centerpiece exhibition features more than 100 documents, materials and photos, some made public for the first time. It highlights President Ho Chi Minh’s life, career and revolutionary activities in China and his close ties with Chinese revolutionaries, intellectuals and people, underscoring the formation, cultivation and continuation of Vietnam-China friendship across periods.