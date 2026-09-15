Top Vietnamese leader hosts banquet for King and Queen of Thailand

Hanoi (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam and his spouse on September 15 evening hosted a banquet for King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua and Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana of Thailand, as well as the Thai Royal delegation, who are paying a state visit to Vietnam from September 14–16.



The top Vietnamese leader said the visit is an event of special significance, as it takes place on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the two countries’ diplomatic relations, marking an important milestone in their comprehensive strategic partnership.



He emphasised that Vietnam and Thailand are close friends, sharing many similarities in history, culture and traditions, and are closely connected in the Southeast Asian region. From the early days of their diplomatic relations, the two sides have gradually built trust and expanded cooperation, becoming strategic partners in 2013 and comprehensive strategic partners in 2025.



General Secretary and President Lam noted that it is particularly valuable that Vietnam–Thailand friendship has not only been built through cooperation agreements and high-level visits, but has also been forged and continuously nurtured through the close bonds between the two peoples. Over generations, the Vietnamese community in Thailand has become a natural bridge between the two countries.



General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

He expressed his appreciation and gratitude to the King, the royal family, the government and people of Thailand for their warm sentiments and attention to, and creating favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community in Thailand as well as for sites associated with President Ho Chi Minh and the heritage of the community in Thailand.



General Secretary and President Lam expressed Vietnam’s wish to work with Thailand to build increasingly substantive relations, in which the success of one country will create additional development opportunities for the other. He said the younger generations of the two countries will continue to inherit the achievements of previous generations and work together to further strengthen the friendship.



With increasingly solid political trust, the close bonds between the two peoples, and the important significance of the King and Queen’s current visit to Vietnam, the Vietnam–Thailand comprehensive strategic partnership will continue to develop in an increasingly profound, substantive and sustainable manner, for the benefit of the two peoples and for peace, stability and prosperity in the region and the world, said the top leader.



In his response, the King of Thailand expressed his admiration at the remarkable progress Vietnam has made in national development and in improving the quality of life of its people. He said these achievements are the result of the steadfast efforts and unity of the Vietnamese Government and people in building a better future for generations to come.

King of Thailand Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua speaks at the banquet. (Photo: VNA)

He expressed his pleasure at seeing that the peoples of the two countries have maintained close bonds and continued to engage in exchanges and mutual visits over the years. This is regarded as a particularly important foundation for the sound relationship between Thailand and Vietnam, while also serving as a driving force for the friendship between the two countries to flourish even more strongly.



The King emphasised that his current visit to Vietnam, taking place on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the diplomatic relations, will strongly affirm their enduring bonds and continuous cooperation across all fields. It will also contribute to further consolidating their friendship as close neighbouring countries, comprehensive strategic partners and members of the international community, making the relationship increasingly firm and enduring./.