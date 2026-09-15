Vietnam, Thailand have ample room to complement and develop together: PM

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam and Thailand have ample room to support and complement each other and develop together, given the complementary strengths of their economies, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung said on September 15 while meeting with King of Thailand Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua and Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana on the occasion of their state visit to Vietnam.



Welcoming the Thai King and Queen and the Royal delegation to Vietnam on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties, PM Hung stressed that the visit was an important event long anticipated and prepared by both sides, contributing to consolidating and deepening Vietnam-Thailand friendship and cooperation, particularly after the two countries upgraded their relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2025.



The Vietnamese Government leader affirmed that Vietnam always attaches importance to its friendship with Thailand, a close neighbour, important partner and companion in the region. He expressed appreciation for the valuable sentiments the Thai King and Royal Family have shown towards Vietnam through visits and meaningful activities in education and community development.



King Maha Vajiralongkorn expressed his pleasure at returning to Vietnam for his first state visit in his capacity as King, saying he was impressed by the country’s comprehensive development in recent years and highly valued the close and extensive cooperation between the two countries at all levels.



Discussing major areas of collaboration, PM Hung proposed the two sides maintain high-level exchanges and contacts at all levels and effectively implement the Action Programme for the Implementation of the Vietnam-Thailand Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for 2026-2031, signed in May.



He called for stronger trade and investment cooperation, as well as closer coordination among ministries, sectors and localities, to enhance connectivity between the two economies.



Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (R) meets with King of Thailand Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua and Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana. (Photo: VNA)

Appreciating the positive contributions of Thai businesses operating in Vietnam, the PM affirmed that Vietnam will continue creating favourable conditions for them to invest and operate effectively and sustainably. He proposed the Thai King and the Royal Family continue supporting Vietnamese enterprises investing and operating in Thailand, thereby strengthening business connectivity and two-way investment.



The PM and the King also discussed cooperation in science and technology, innovation and digital transformation.



King Maha Vajiralongkorn spoke highly of the role of the two governments in promoting all-round cooperation and affirmed his support for effective implementation of bilateral collaboration mechanisms. He also voiced his hope that his visit will further promote people-to-people exchanges and cooperation in culture, education, tourism and local-level connectivity.



PM Hung thanked the Thai King and Royal Family for their attention to preserving sites associated with President Ho Chi Minh in Thailand, describing them as valuable symbols of the friendship between the two countries.



Regarding regional and international cooperation, the PM suggested Vietnam and Thailand continue close coordination within ASEAN, Mekong cooperation mechanisms and multilateral forums, particularly in promoting connectivity, narrowing development gaps and strengthening regional resilience against emerging challenges.



They expressed their belief that, building on five decades of friendship and trust, Vietnam-Thailand relations will continue to grow in a deeper, more substantive and sustainable manner, bringing practical benefits to both peoples and contributing to peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region./.