FM Le Hoai Trung receives Mastercard Vice Chairman Jon M. Huntsman

Hanoi (VNA) – Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung received Jon M. Huntsman, Vice Chairman and President of Strategic Growth at US-based Mastercard, at the ministry’s headquarters in Hanoi on September 15, during the latter's visit to Vietnam.



Trung affirmed that Vietnam always attaches importance to its relations with the US and welcomed the stable, positive and increasingly substantive development of bilateral ties, particularly since the two countries established their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2023.



He said Vietnam is shifting towards a self-reliant, innovative, sustainable and internationally integrated development model, and will continue to create favourable conditions for foreign businesses, including those from the US, to invest, develop and pursue long-term cooperation in the country.



The official highly valued Mastercard’s substantive contributions to Vietnam’s socio-economic development and national digital transformation, including projects in digital public services, innovation and technology human resources development. Mastercard has also expanded its role in Vietnam from a payment network to a trusted technology partner, he noted.



The Vietnamese Government considers foreign-invested businesses and leading US technology corporations as important partners in the country’s efforts to transform its growth model, develop digital infrastructure, promote inclusive finance, and ensure information security and safety, Trung said.



For his part, Huntsman spoke highly of Vietnam’s vision, determination and strong policies to promote growth, science and technology, innovation and digital transformation, with knowledge and advanced technology serving as key drivers of economic development.



Impressed by Vietnam’s notable development achievements in recent years, he said they demonstrate the country’s growing appeal to the international business community and provide an important foundation for Vietnam to emerge as an increasingly important regional hub for high-tech manufacturing, research, innovation and digital economy.



Huntsman affirmed that Mastercard considers Vietnam an increasingly important market in Asia and is committed to long-term investment, expanding strategic cooperation with Vietnamese partners and supporting the country’s national digital transformation.



He also praised Vietnam’s preparations to host APEC 2027, describing APEC as an important forum for promoting cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region and the hosting of APEC 2027 as an important milestone in Vietnam’s development. Mastercard stands ready to closely coordinate with Vietnam and develop concrete initiatives to make practical contributions to the success of the event, he said.



Huntsman noted that the US business community, Congress and administration value relations with Vietnam, particularly the country’s efforts to facilitate operations by US businesses and promote balanced trade. He expressed his belief that international corporations and businesses, not only those from the US, will continue to accompany Vietnam in its development.



Trung thanked Huntsman for his goodwill and commitments, expressing his hope that Mastercard and the US business community will actively support the effective and sustainable development of trade and investment ties between the two countries, benefiting businesses and people on both sides./.

VNA