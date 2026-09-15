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Vietnam lifts rooftop solar resale cap to 50%, boosting green transition

The decree raises the share of surplus electricity that can be sold from 20% to 50% and further decentralises administrative procedures, which are expected to give the sector new momentum.

A solar rooftop in Ca Mau province (Photo: VNA)
A solar rooftop in Ca Mau province (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The Government’s Decree 243/2026/ND-CP, dated June 26, 2026, spells out new rules under the Law on Electricity for developing renewable and new energy.

The decree raises the share of surplus electricity that can be sold from 20% to 50% and further decentralises administrative procedures, which are expected to give the sector new momentum.

Growth potential, growing pains

Ho Chi Minh City has allowed rooftop solar systems for self-generation and self-consumption since around 2020, with rules adjusted repeatedly since then to fit real-world conditions. Those changes have built a legal framework letting residents and companies invest in and use their own solar power.

Nguyen Thi Kim Ngoc, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Industry and Trade, said Ho Chi Minh City still has ample potential to develop rooftop solar power for self-production and self-consumption. The city now hosts more than 22,000 rooftop solar power systems, including around 6,300 for self-production and self-consumption.

According to a report from the Ho Chi Minh City Power Corporation (EVNHCMC), there were 6,241 self-generation, self-consumption rooftop systems as of September 5, with a combined peak capacity of 472 megawatts. The number of systems reported by residents surged by nearly 3,000 in just three months.

Rooftop systems fall under different decrees depending on their type, and using the wrong one risks misapplied procedures, said Nguyen Quang Long from the Electricity Department at the Ministry of Industry and Trade. For systems in industrial parks and clusters, he said, it's also critical to correctly identify who's responsible for managing the grid.

A bigger payoff

Bui Trung Kien, Deputy General Director of the EVNHCMC, said raising the resale cap marks a major change in terms of investment efficiency. Being able to sell more unused, on-site power gives investors a stronger basis to calculate a system's returns — a critical factor since upfront costs, payback periods and how fully installed capacity gets used all shape whether residents and businesses decide to install one.

The decree also lets power companies that own grid infrastructure buy surplus electricity, adding them to the list of eligible buyers.

He said broader decentralisation means commune-level authorities will take on a bigger role in receiving applications, a shift expected to make the process more convenient for residents and businesses.

Still, further policy work is needed for rooftop solar to reach its full potential. A dedicated support mechanism for households building self-generation systems has yet to materialise, and system capacity must still be matched to actual electricity demand and grid conditions. Clearer rules are also needed for pairing energy storage with self-generation, self-consumption power sources./.

VNA
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