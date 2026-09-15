Vietnam becomes first int'l market to receive Zamperla’s new roller coaster

Rome (VNA) – Vietnam has become the first international market to sign a contract for and receive Hypnosiz – Zamperla SpA’s next-generation roller coaster, valued at more than 2 million EUR (2.3 million USD) and officially unveiled by the iconic Italian amusement ride manufacturer on September 14 as part of its 60th anniversary celebrations.

The launch ceremony took place at Zamperla’s headquarters in Altavilla Vicentina, Italy, with many international partners in attendance.

Unlike traditional rides, Hypnosiz incorporates a new design philosophy that enhances direct interaction among passengers, who sit facing one another and share their emotions and experiences rather than focusing on electronic screens.

​The installation of the world’s first Hypnosiz in Vietnam highlights the strong appeal and rapid development of the country’s amusement park market, while opening a new chapter in high-end entertainment technology cooperation between Vietnam and Italy.

​Zamperla SpA is a leading global amusement ride manufacturer, with projected revenue of 130 million EUR in 2026. It is also a strategic partner responsible for designing and supplying equipment for dozens of major projects for international corporations, including Disney and Universal.

Zamperla leaders said the group is continuing to expand its production capacity to achieve double-digit growth, with Asia, particularly dynamic markets such as Vietnam, playing a key role in its global development strategy./