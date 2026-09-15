Reference exchange rate climbs 10 VND on September 15

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,617 VND/USD on September 15, up 10 VND from the previous day.



With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,898 VND/USD, and the floor rate 24,336 VND/USD.



The opening-hour buying and selling rates at major commercial banks increased sharply.



At 8:30 am, Vietcombank and BIDV listed the buying rate at 25,800 VND/USD and the selling rate at 26,180 VND/USD, both rising 70 VND from the September 14 morning session./.



VNA