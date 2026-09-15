Politics

Top legislator meets with King of Thailand in Hanoi

The top Vietnamese legislator and Thai King said the two countries share many similarities in history, culture and social life, and have favourable conditions for strengthening exchanges and sharing experience. They emphasised that the close bonds between the two peoples are an important foundation for the sustainable development of Vietnam–Thailand cooperation.

National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man (R) meets with King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua and Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana of Thailand in Hanoi on September 15, 2026. (Photo: VNA)
National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man (R) meets with King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua and Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana of Thailand in Hanoi on September 15, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man met with King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua and Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana of Thailand, along with the Thai Royal delegation, in Hanoi on September 15 during their state visit to Vietnam.

The top Vietnamese legislator and Thai King said the two countries share many similarities in history, culture and social life, and have favourable conditions for strengthening exchanges and sharing experience. They emphasised that the close bonds between the two peoples are an important foundation for the sustainable development of Vietnam–Thailand cooperation.

They spoke highly of the increasingly extensive development of bilateral cooperation, which has achieved many positive results, particularly since the two countries upgraded their ties to a strategic partnership in 2013 and a comprehensive strategic partnership in 2025.

Sharing views on the importance of people-to-people exchanges, they agreed to encourage greater engagements between localities, young people and friendship associations, and to expand cultural, artistic, sporting and tourism exchange activities.

They stressed the need to create more opportunities for direct interaction, enabling young people from the two countries to meet, learn from one another and gain a better understanding of each other’s countries and cultures, as well as the history of bilateral relations, thereby further deepening the Vietnam–Thailand friendship that has been nurtured over the past 50 years.

NA President Man and King Maha Vajiralongkorn also discussed the continued expansion of cooperation in education, including exchanges among pupils, students, lecturers and scholars of the two countries. The Vietnamese leader spoke highly of educational and community development programmes and projects supported by the Thai royal family and implemented in Vietnam, which have delivered tangible results for people’s lives while contributing to greater mutual understanding and affection between the two peoples.

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A view of the meeting (Photo: VNA)

Speaking highly of the outcomes of the visit to Vietnam by the President of the National Assembly and Speaker of the House of Representatives of Thailand in August, NA President Man expressed his hope that the King would continue to pay attention to and support cooperation activities between the legislative bodies of the two countries. These include maintaining exchanges of delegations at all levels, strengthening contacts between specialised agencies and groups of parliamentarians, and sharing experience in law-making, oversight and policy formulation, thereby helping build a favourable, transparent and stable legal environment. This, in turn, would effectively support the implementation of agreements signed by the two governments and create conditions for businesses of the two countries to confidently expand joint work.

NA President Man also proposed that the two parliaments continue to closely coordinate at regional and international parliamentary forums, particularly on issues of shared concern, contributing to the promotion of peace, cooperation and sustainable development, and enhancing the role of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

The Thai King spoke highly of the role of the two parliaments in creating a legal framework and favourable environment for cooperation between the two countries. He also said that strengthening contacts among legislative bodies, localities and social organisations would help the two sides gain a better understanding of the practical needs of their people and businesses, thereby promoting more substantive cooperation./.

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