Culture - Sports

ASIAD 2026: Vietnam U23 draw 1-1 with Kuwait U23 in opener

Just two minutes after falling behind, the Vietnam U23 team leveled the score at 1-1 with a header from Ngoc My.

Vietnam's U23 players attack against Kuwait’s defence. (Photo: VNA)
Vietnam's U23 players attack against Kuwait’s defence. (Photo: VNA)

Nagoya (VNA) – Vietnam’s U23 team drew 1-1 with Kuwait’s under-23 team in their opening Group C match of the men’s football tournament at the 20th Asian Games (ASIAD 2026) in Nagoya, Japan, on September 15.

Vietnam U23 started strongly, creating several chances early in the game. In the eighth minute, Le Phat saw two consecutive efforts hit the post and crossbar following a corner by Xuan Bac. Thanh Nhan also struck the post in the 27th minute, but Vietnam could not find the breakthrough before halftime.

Kuwait unexpectedly took the lead in the 79th minute when Omar Al Matar headed home from a free kick.

Vietnam quickly responded. Just two minutes later, Van Thuan delivered the ball into the box from a set piece, allowing Ngoc My to head home the equaliser.

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Spectators cheer for Vietnam’s U23 team. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam continued pushing for a winning goal in the closing minutes but had to settle for a 1-1 draw.

Both teams earned one point from their opening match. In the other Group C game, Uzbekistan U23 defeated the Philippines U23 5-1.

Vietnam will face the Philippines on September 18./.

VNA
#20th Asian Games #ASIAD 2026 #Vietnam U23 Kuwait
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