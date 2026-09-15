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Vietnam, Laos coordinate efforts to combat drug crime

In recent years, the Vietnam Border Guard and Laos's law enforcement forces have effectively maintained mechanisms for information exchange and coordinated patrols, inspections and efforts to combat various types of crime, helping maintain stability along the border and creating favourable conditions for people on both sides to develop their socio-economic activities.

Joint exercise to arrest armed drug trafficking and transportation offenders crossing the Vietnam–Laos border. (Photo: VNA)
Joint exercise to arrest armed drug trafficking and transportation offenders crossing the Vietnam–Laos border. (Photo: VNA)

Quang Tri (VNA) – The border guard command of Vietnam’s central province of Quang Tri coordinated with the military command and public security department of Laos’s Khammouane province on September 15 to conduct a joint exercise on arresting drug trafficking and transport offenders carrying weapons across the Vietnam–Laos border.

Directing the exercise in the area of Cha Lo village, Dan Hoa commune, Major General Vo Tien Nghi, Deputy Commander of the Vietnam Border Guard, stressed that the exercise was vivid evidence of the special solidarity, traditional friendship, mutual trust and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos. It also affirmed the increasingly close coordination between the border protection forces of the two countries in managing and safeguarding the border and combating and preventing crime.

According to Nghi, in recent years, the Vietnam Border Guard and Laos's law enforcement forces have effectively maintained mechanisms for information exchange and coordinated patrols, inspections and efforts to combat various types of crime, helping maintain stability along the border and creating favourable conditions for people on both sides to develop their socio-economic activities.

However, cross-border crime, particularly the trafficking and illegal transport of narcotic drugs, remains complex. Offenders often take advantage of rugged terrain, border gates and trails crossing the border to operate; when detected or arrested, they are prepared to use weapons to resist law enforcement forces. This situation requires continued efforts to enhance coordination and cooperation among the forces in combating and preventing crime from the border areas.

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Major General Vo Tien Nghi, Deputy Commander of the Vietnam Border Guard, presents certificates of merit from the Vietnam Border Guard Command to two collectives and six individuals for their outstanding achievements during the exercise. (Photo: VNA)

The exercise was conducted in three phases, comprising six training scenarios, focusing on demonstrating the capacity of the two countries’ law enforcement forces to provide advice, command and organise forces, coordinate and cooperate in handling situations involving armed cross-border drug crime.

On this occasion, the Quang Tri People’s Committee presented 1 billion VND (38,514 USD) in funding to the Khammouane Military Command to purchase equipment and support tools./.

VNA
#Vietnam Laos efforts to combat drug crime #Vietnam–Laos border Laos Vietnam
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