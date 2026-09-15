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Vietnam News Agency accompanies national development journey: KPL leader

Director General of the Lao News Agency (KPL) Vannasin Simmavong said over its 81-year history, VNA has not only fulfilled its role as a national news agency by providing timely and reliable information, but also accompanied the Party, State and people through important periods of the country’s revolutionary history.

Director General of the Lao News Agency (KPL) Vannasin Simmavong in an interview with the Vietnam News Agency. (Photo: VNA)
Director General of the Lao News Agency (KPL) Vannasin Simmavong in an interview with the Vietnam News Agency. (Photo: VNA)

Vientiane (VNA) – On the occasion of the 81st founding anniversary of Vietnam News Agency (VNA) (September 15, 1945-2026), Director General of the Lao News Agency (KPL) Vannasin Simmavong spoke highly of VNA’s historic mission and role in Vietnam’s revolutionary cause, while putting forward orientations to further strengthen cooperation between the two national news agencies in the new situation.

On behalf of the Party Committee, leadership and staff of KPL, Vannasin extended his congratulations to VNA leaders, reporters, editors and staff, affirming that over its 81-year history, VNA has not only fulfilled its role as a national news agency by providing timely and reliable information, but also accompanied the Party, State and people through important periods of the country’s revolutionary history.

Generations of VNA reporters braved hardships and worked on frontlines and battlefields to truthfully record events and the realities of their time. Their work has left behind not only daily news reports and images, but also invaluable historical records of the Vietnamese nation, he said.

During the country’s peacetime, development and international integration, VNA has continued to affirm its role as a provider of accurate source information for domestic and foreign media, while effectively disseminating the Party’s guidelines and the State’s policies and laws and promoting Vietnam and its people to foreign friends, Vannasin stated. In the digital era, the agency has proactively renewed itself and transformed into a modern multimedia news organisation, maintaining its role as a major information channel and a trusted strategic source of information for the Party and State.

From KPL’s perspective, the Director General expressed appreciation for VNA’s role not only in domestic information work but also as an important bridge in external service, with cooperation with Laos receiving particular attention.

He highlighted the special history of cooperation between KPL and VNA. During the difficult war years, even before KPL was established in 1968, VNA journalists, editors and technicians supported and worked alongside their Lao counterparts. VNA was also the agency that carried the first report to the world on the establishment of KPL.

Over the years, VNA has supported KPL in personnel training, professional development, technical equipment, the development of a live news studio and system troubleshooting.

Looking ahead, Vannasin proposed the two agencies strengthen cooperation in five areas: maintaining timely exchanges of official information on development achievements and policies; jointly producing thematic media products and documentaries on Vietnam-Laos solidarity; improving journalism training and applying AI and digital technologies; effectively implementing the 2026-2030 cooperation agreement; and promoting accurate information to counter misinformation and contribute to safeguarding the time-tested relations between Laos and Vietnam.

He expressed confidence that, building on the special Vietnam-Laos relationship, KPL and VNA will continue their close coordination and contribute to further deepening the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between the two Parties, States and peoples./.

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