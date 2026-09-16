Business

Reference exchange rate continues upward trend

The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,626 VND/USD on September 16, up 9 VND from the previous day.

The State Bank of Vietnam sets the daily reference exchange rate at 25,626 VND/USD on September 16. (Photo: VNA)
The State Bank of Vietnam sets the daily reference exchange rate at 25,626 VND/USD on September 16. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,626 VND/USD on September 16, up 9 VND from the previous day.

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,907 VND/USD, and the floor rate 24,345 VND/USD.

Meanwhile, the opening-hour buying and selling rates at major commercial banks saw decreases.

At 8:15 am, Vietcombank and BIDV listed the buying rate at 25,775 VND/USD and the selling rate at 26,155 VND/USD, both down 25 VND from the September 15 morning session./.

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